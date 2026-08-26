Paris Saint-Germain and Coca-Cola France are pleased to announce a new global partnership through 2029, marking the return of the collaboration between two of the world's most recognized brands.

PARIS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Having partnered in the past, Paris Saint-Germain and Coca-Cola are coming together once again to build on their shared history, driven by the same ambition: to bring fans together around their passions and create memorable moments of connection and emotion. At the intersection of football, fashion, music and lifestyle, Paris Saint-Germain has established itself as a cultural reference whose influence extends far beyond the pitch. This naturally resonates with Coca-Cola and its ability to bring communities together around major moments and the passions they share.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN AND COCA-COLA RENEW A THREE-YEAR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP TO BRING FANS TOGETHER AROUND THE WORLD

This natural connection is at the heart of the renewed partnership. Coca-Cola will once again become an Official Partner of the Club through 2029, with the ambition of creating new experiences for supporters and bringing the excitement of Paris Saint-Germain to life well beyond the football pitch. Powerade, a brand of The Coca-Cola Company portfolio deeply rooted in sports, will also support Paris Saint-Germain through activations centered around athletic performance, energy and pushing beyond limits.

A partnership designed as a global platform for culture and entertainment

Beyond football, Coca-Cola and Paris Saint-Germain intend to tap into the major cultural passions that bring new generations together, creating new ways for fans around the world to experience the Club and connect with one another.

In France, this ambition will come to life throughout the year through fan-focused activations, exclusive experiences and special events designed to bring supporters closer to the moments that matter.

A new Coca-Cola experience at Parc des Princes

As part of the new partnership, Coca-Cola and Paris Saint-Germain will soon unveil a new experiential space at Parc des Princes, designed as a gathering place open to all supporters. Throughout the season, the space will host activations, immersive experiences and exclusive events celebrating football and Parisian culture.

To celebrate the return of the partnership and congratulate Paris Saint-Germain on its 2025–2026 season, Coca-Cola will also launch an exclusive limited-edition collector can featuring the Club's colors. A total of 400,000 cans will be produced and made available starting October 12 at more than 650 Carrefour stores across the Île-de-France region.¹

"Paris Saint-Germain and Coca-Cola have long shared the same belief: the most powerful emotions are those we experience together. Today, we are proud to write a new chapter in our shared history, with the ambition of creating increasingly innovative, creative and engaging experiences that bring our millions of fans around the world closer together, well beyond football."

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer, Paris Saint-Germain

"At Coca-Cola, we have always believed in the power of shared moments. Football is one of its most universal expressions: it brings people together, creates emotion and connects generations. For more than twenty years, we have shared in the collective passion of Paris Saint-Germain fans. This new partnership will allow us to continue creating experiences that build meaningful connections, well beyond the pitch."

Sébastien Lesage, Director of Sports Partnerships, Coca-Cola Europe

1 – While supplies last

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is France's most successful football club and a leading force in European football, further cemented by its UEFA Champions League victories in 2025 and 2026. Since 2011, under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the Club has established itself as a leading multi-sport organization spanning men's and women's football, handball, judo and esports, driven by values of excellence, teamwork and the pursuit of continuous progress. In 2024, the Club reached another major milestone with the opening of Campus Paris Saint-Germain, its state-of-the-art training center in Poissy.

Deeply rooted in its Parisian identity, Paris Saint-Germain draws on the energy of the French capital to develop a unique model at the intersection of sport, culture and lifestyle. This positioning is reflected in landmark collaborations, including its partnership with Jordan since 2018, as well as numerous projects spanning art, fashion, music and wellness.

With more than 250 million followers across social media and a global network of PSG Academies and supporters' clubs, Paris Saint-Germain actively contributes to promoting Paris around the world. At the same time, the Club takes tangible action within its local communities through the initiatives of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation and Endowment Fund, brought together under the PSG for Communities banner to support youth empowerment. Paris Saint-Germain continues to establish itself as the Club of the New Generation.

Press contacts Coca-Cola France – Agence Ribbon

Nicolas Entz – [email protected] – +33 6 33 67 31 54

Elisa Vachon – [email protected] – +33 7 67 83 14 52

Anne Perrot – [email protected] – +33 6 58 97 17 19

Contact:

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About Coca-Cola in France

Coca-Cola® in France is represented by several separate, unaffiliated companies belonging to distinct and independent groups. In mainland France, Coca-Cola Services France provides marketing services related to the promotion of brands owned by The Coca-Cola Company and its affiliates, while beverages marketed under brands owned by The Coca-Cola Company and its affiliates are produced, sold and distributed by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners France in mainland France and by Société Corse de Boissons (SOCOBO) in Corsica.

SOURCE Coca-Cola France