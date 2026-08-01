Parish Tractor Acquires Crain Tractor

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parish Tractor, a leading one-stop shop for agriculture and construction equipment, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Crain Tractor in Columbia, MS. This strategic expansion extends Parish Tractor's footprint, bringing the company's total number of locations to nine, with four in Mississippi, three in Florida, one in Alabama, and one in Louisianna.

Founded in 2012, Parish Tractor has rapidly grown to become a leader in the industry, known for its devotion to character, commitment, community, and change. The company provides comprehensive sales, parts, service, and rental solutions.

Parish Tractor's vision is to build a business that honors the Lord, helps our people prosper and provides outstanding service and ensures our communities thrive. With this acquisition, Parish Tractor aims to extend its core values and exceptional service to a broader audience, helping more customers achieve their goals with reliable equipment. Parish will only be able to accomplish this because of the strong foundation that Crain Tractor has already displayed throughout many years of faithful service. As a company, Parish will strive to provide the same level of service, promising to give back to the community and the surrounding counties.

The addition of the Columbia location will enhance Parish Tractor's ability to serve the agriculture and construction communities in the southeast, offering an extensive range of equipment and services to meet their diverse needs. Parish Tractor looks forward to building strong relationships with new customers and continuing to support the growth and success of the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Faerron Walker

6012612670

[email protected]

SOURCE Parish Tractor