Parks Place Technologies Launches New Office and Operation Center in Boston Region

The new office replaces Park Place Technologies' previous office in Marlborough, Mass. The Westborough facility will feature 54,000 total square feet of office space, increasing the company's office and operations space by more than 50% versus the previous facility. The new facility includes a 28,000-square-foot lab and warehouse that will serve as the hub for Park Place's parts and service operations. The new lab is double the size of Park Place's previous lab, fitted with enough power and cooling to efficiently maintain the constant server and network needs. In the lab, field engineers will receive ongoing service training on all tier one OEM products, and equipment will be studied to ensure the Park Place support team has hands-on experience and familiarity with all data center infrastructure.

The new parts warehouse is also twice the size of the previous location. The added capacity will enable Park Place's logistics team to house more than 1 million critical parts and will add a layer of service flexibility that was not previously possible. Park Place's Operations Center and field engineers will have added capacity for Park Place's 24/7/365 service model.

"As Park Place Technologies grows, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities to enable our employees to serve our customers as best as possible," said Chris Adams, president and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "This investment will enable more productive and satisfying work experiences for all of our employees in the Boston region. Everything Park Place does is geared toward providing the highest level of global customer experience and employee satisfaction, and this new facility was meticulously designed to drive that mission."

The office offers several new amenities for Park Place employees, including a light-filled atrium with ample leisure seating, a full-service café and two coffee bars. There is also an auditorium with seating for more than 140, along with more meeting spaces. Additionally, the campus features a fitness center and outdoor walking paths.

In recent years, Park Place has opened new and redesigned facilities across the globe including its renovated headquarters in Cleveland, and offices in Houston; London; Singapore; Cork, Ireland; Argentina; and Malaysia. The new offices are a small part of Park Place's growth. The company has made 16 acquisitions over the last five years. Most recently, Park Place acquired Curvature, Inc., creating the world's largest third-party maintenance provider.

About Park Place

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Its network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Its industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

