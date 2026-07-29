Parrish Medical Center Earns Transparency Award from Leading American Health Care Safety Organization for Publicly Reporting Patient Safety and Quality Information

TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading American health care safety advocacy organization has presented Parrish Medical Center (PMC) a transparency award for the hospital's public reporting of patient safety and quality information.

The Leapfrog Group - the name of which means taking giant leaps to improve patient safety - has awarded PMC the Full Transparency Badge, earned by hospitals that "complete, affirm and submit all sections of the Leapfrog Hospital Survey."

Full Transparency Award from The Leapfrog Group

"Parrish Medical Center provides patients and families safe, high-quality care in a healing culture of transparency and continuous improvement," said George Mikitarian, Parrish Healthcare president and CEO. "This award spotlights our PMC staff – who we call Care Partners – and how they ensure patients and families have the information they need to make confident decisions about their health care. Everyone is gratified that living PMC's mission, vision, and values, have led to this national recognition for a critical aspect of patient quality and safety."

"Patient safety is improved when hospitals are transparent and voluntarily share clinical information with The Leapfrog Group," Mikitarian said. "Not all hospitals do it, possibly because they're afraid of what their numbers would show. It's further evidence of PMC's transparency."

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization created to improve the quality, safety and transparency of U.S. health care. Through its annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey, Leapfrog publicly reports hospital performance on key measures of patient safety, quality and outcomes.

"We applaud Parrish Medical Center for its commitment to transparency," said Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group president and CEO. "Transparency is one of the most powerful drivers of improvement in health care. By fully participating in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, Parrish Medical Center is helping patients and families access meaningful information about the safety and quality of their care."

PMC's mission is healing experiences for everyone all the time; its vision - healing families, healing communities; its values are safety, loyalty, integrity, compassion, excellence, and stewardship. Putting these into practice daily is what has earned PMC extensive national, and even international, recognition, Mikitarian said.

"It starts with our board of directors and extends throughout the entire organization," Mikitarian said. "Health care is a calling as much as it is a profession, and PMC's Care Partners understand that it's a great privilege, and great responsibility. The Leapfrog Group's award is a testimony to Care Partners' ability and effectiveness."

To learn more about Parrish Medical Center or Parrish Healthcare, please visit parrishhealthcare.com.

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center, a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner and the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected, is located on Florida's Space Coast. Founded in 1958, Parrish Medical Center is the region's only independent, public, not-for-profit community hospital, nationally recognized as a Top 100 Community Hospital and for its patient-centered healing environment. Parrish Medical Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care as evidenced by earning several national distinctions, including, but not limited to, Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; Commission on Cancer-certified oncology program; and Surgical Quality Partner of the American College of Surgeons, among many others. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more.

About Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Healthcare, the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected and America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified network, includes: Parrish Medical Center, one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; and Parrish Health Network, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for patient safety and transparency. Leapfrog collects, analyzes, and publicly reports data on hospital and ambulatory surgery center performance to help patients, purchasers, and other stakeholders make informed health care decisions. Leapfrog's flagship initiatives include the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a biannual letter grade focused exclusively on hospital safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, a voluntary survey that publicly reports hospital performance on patient safety and quality measures. Leapfrog's ratings and reports are peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. For more from Leapfrog, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

SOURCE North Brevard County Hospital District dba Parrish Medical Center