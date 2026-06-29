PARTICLE ANNOUNCES GOLF LEGEND ROCCO MEDIATE AS NEW AMBASSADOR

The Men's Grooming Brand Teams Up with One of Golf's Most Enduring Personalities to Champion Confidence On and Off the Course

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle, the men's grooming brand known for creating high-performance skincare solutions, has officially announced a year-long partnership with golf icon Rocco Mediate as their new brand ambassador.

Mediate will create golf-inspired content focusing on Particle's best-selling anti-aging Face Cream, which will appear across the brand's paid digital advertising, social media channels, website, and email marketing throughout the coming year. The collaboration reflects Particle's commitment to helping men look and feel their best at every stage of life, whether on the golf course, in the boardroom, or at home.

One of the most recognizable figures in professional golf, Mediate has built a career defined by resilience, longevity, and authenticity. A six-time PGA Tour winner, Mediate remains best known for his historic performance at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he pushed Tiger Woods to an 18-hole playoff and sudden-death finish in one of the most memorable major championship battles in golf history. Mediate still plays competitively on the PGA Tour Champions, where he has triumphed five times and continues to be a fan-favorite.

With a professional career spanning more than four decades, Mediate has become a respected voice within the sport, earning admiration from fans for both his competitive achievements and candid personality.

"At Particle, we believe that getting older doesn't mean slowing down—it means showing up with greater confidence, experience, and purpose. Rocco Mediate has spent his career proving exactly that. His passion for excellence and genuine connection with fans make him an ideal ambassador for our brand, and we're excited to partner with him as we continue helping men look and feel their best at any age," says Ayal Ebert, CEO & Cofounder of Particle.

Known for its science-backed approach to men's personal care, Particle has built a loyal base of over 1 million customers worldwide through products designed to address men's unique needs, combining premium ingredients with clinically studied formulations to deliver visible results.

On why Rocco Mediate wanted to partner with Particle, he notes, "after decades of being out on the course and in the sun, you start to see the effects. I wanted to avoid a complicated routine, and that's why I like Particle Face Cream. It's simple, effective, and helps me take better care of my skin without overthinking it."

The partnership marks another step in Particle's continued growth as the brand expands its presence across sports, lifestyle, and men's wellness conversations.

For more information, visit Particle's website or follow the brand on Instagram.

About Particle

Particle is a men's grooming brand dedicated to helping men look and feel their best through innovative, science-backed personal care solutions. Created to address the unique needs of men, Particle's advanced formulas feature clinically backed ingredients like peptides, retinol, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants to help target visible signs of aging, including eye bags, dark spots, and wrinkles. Through cutting-edge research and molecular biology, Particle is redefining men's personal care with products designed to deliver real results.

CONTACT: Gabby Donahue, [email protected]

SOURCE Particle