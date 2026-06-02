Partiful Launches Ticketing, Bringing Paid Events Into the Social Platform Where People Already Make Plans

Hosts can now sell tickets directly through Partiful for everything from supper clubs to indie shows, workshops, and live events.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partiful, a social event platform, today launched Ticketing, a feature enabling hosts to sell tickets directly within events on iOS, Android, and web.

Ticketing marks Partiful's first major monetization product since the company launched in 2020. The company says the move reflects a long-term strategy of first becoming the place people genuinely want to gather before building paid features around those behaviors.

For years, people have used Partiful to organize everything from birthdays and housewarmings to concerts, networking events, workshops, and community gatherings. But the moment hosts wanted to charge for an event, they often had to stitch together third-party ticketing links, Venmo requests, spreadsheets, and separate check-in tools to make everything work. The result was a fragmented experience for hosts and guests alike, with multiple links, manual tracking, and payments that were difficult to attribute to your guest list.

Our discovery layer surfaces relevant events directly to users, helping them discover what friends and communities are already attending. With ticketing integrated into the same place people already plan their social lives, event discovery feels social, trusted, and naturally curated.

Hosts can create free or paid tiers, cap attendance, offer promo codes, manage payouts, and check guests in at the door. Guests still get what Partiful is known for: dynamic invites, social guest lists, and event pages that feel personal instead of transactional.

"Ticketing has always lived outside the social experience of an event — you buy a ticket somewhere else, then figure out who's going. We think that's backwards," Shreya Murthy said. "Hosts don't need a better checkout flow. They need a place where every event grows their community, and every guest becomes someone who sees the next one."

Launch features include:

Ticket tiers within the same event

Capacity limits

Promo codes

Stripe-enabled payouts

Native mobile QR code check-in

Check-in specific permissions for non-hosts

Rather than purchasing a ticket elsewhere and then searching for context, guests can see who's coming, sense momentum as the guest list grows, and feel confident about what they're walking into. For hosts, that means selling tickets within a community that's already forming around the event.

Ticketing is designed for the kinds of events that already involve coordination, capacity, and shared costs: supper clubs, live shows, workshops, concerts, fundraisers, and community experiences.

Partiful will continue investing in trust and safety as Ticketing expands, with a focus on maintaining the social quality and community feel that have defined the platform to date.

Ticketing is rolling out to U.S. hosts beginning today across iOS, Android, and web, with broader availability planned in the coming months.

About Partiful

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Partiful is the social platform reimagining how people gather. With millions of monthly active users, Partiful has become one of the most widely used social event platforms in the U.S. Learn more at partiful.com.

Media Contact

Anita Osuala

Marketing, Partiful

[email protected]

SOURCE Partiful