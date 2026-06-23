Partly Closes Historic Series B Raise at $500M Valuation and Announces Immediate US Market Expansion

World's only AI foundation model – purpose-built for the automotive repair supply chain – redefines industry's repair future with backing of DST Global Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partly, creators of the Interpreter AI model for the automotive repair supply chain, today announced its DST Global Partners-led $50M Series B raise, as well as the brand's US market launch – positioning Partly as the leading AI infrastructure company for the automotive repair sector.

Partly's Interpreter model is the world's only foundation model purpose-built for automotive parts. Interpreter is the result of five years of training on human feedback and synthetic data, more than fifty manufacturer agreements, and continuous training on live data.

With confident backing from DST Global Partners – the investor behind industry-defining brands like Anthropic, Meta, Alibaba, Airbnb, and Spotify – Partly now enters the world's largest auto repair market in the world, the US. The $100 billion+ US collision repair market has, to date, operated without AI-native infrastructure and has for too long relied on analog solutions, which contribute to billions of dollars in lost time and revenue each year.

"Not since the creation of the assembly line or EVs has the auto industry experienced significant innovation that simultaneously improves operational efficiency, industry profitability, and consumer value," said Levi Fawcett, CEO and Co-founder of Partly. "We have spent five years building the AI infrastructure layer that the industry has been missing. The model architecture is extremely nuanced, there's a reason general models don't solve it, and why we've been able to own the frontier AI here."

Partly has anchored its US operations in Austin, Texas. To expedite brand growth and meet the needs of the approximately 250,000 US repairers, Partly will be actively recruiting and growing its footprint in the region. Partly have also relocated the core executive team, including CEO and Co-founder Levi Fawcett, and are hiring staff for engineering, business development, and product management roles. Those interested in joining may search roles on Partly's career page: partly.com/careers.

About Partly

Since 2020, Partly has been building frontier AI, purpose-built for parts as core infrastructure of the automotive industry. The company combines deep automotive expertise with world-class AI engineers from organizations such as Rocket Lab, Google, and Apple, and has invested millions to develop AI designed specifically for complex parts systems, logistics and workflows. To learn more, visit: https://www.partly.com/

SOURCE Partly