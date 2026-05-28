Partner Valuation Advisors Releases Q1 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Report

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Valuation Advisors (Partner), a leading national commercial real estate valuation firm, has released its Q1 2026 Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Report, highlighting continued sector stability and early signs of renewed investment activity.

Modern healthcare facilities continue to benefit from high occupancy, mission-critical tenancy, and durable demand, reinforcing healthcare real estate’s position as one of the most stable and resilient sectors within commercial real estate.

Healthcare real estate entered 2026 with strong fundamentals intact. High occupancy, predictable income streams, and mission-critical tenancy continue to support durable performance, reinforcing healthcare's position as one of the most defensive asset classes within commercial real estate. These characteristics have continued to attract investor attention, particularly as broader market uncertainty persists.

Transaction activity, while measured, has gained momentum since the second half of 2025 and continues into early 2026. Investors are re-engaging with a disciplined approach, prioritizing high-quality assets with stable cash flow and long-term demand drivers. Medical office buildings remain a primary focus, supported by strong occupancy and alignment with the continued shift to outpatient care.

"As pricing has become clearer, we're seeing capital re-engage with more discipline," said Erik Hill, Managing Director and National Practice Lead for Healthcare & Life Sciences at Partner Valuation Advisors. "Investors are focused on quality, durable cash flow, and long-term demand, which is driving a more stable and intentional transaction environment in healthcare real estate."

The report also notes the re-emergence of portfolio-level transactions and improving capital markets conditions, including more favorable lending environments and narrowing bid-ask spreads. At the same time, liquidity remains concentrated in core and core-plus assets, underscoring a continued focus on quality.

Investor interest in specialty healthcare segments, including behavioral health and rehabilitation, continues to grow, driven by demographic demand and limited supply. These sectors are increasingly viewed as long-term growth areas within the broader healthcare real estate landscape.

SOURCE Partner Valuation Advisors