PartyWoo Launches Officially Licensed Baby Shark™ All-in-One Balloon Collection for the U.S. Celebration Market

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartyWoo, a leading brand in coordinated party decoration solutions, today announced the launch of its officially licensed Baby Shark™ All-in-One Balloon Collection, bringing one of the world's most recognizable children's IPs into a cohesive, balloon-focused decoration format tailored for the U.S. celebration market.

This launch marks a strategic expansion of PartyWoo's licensed portfolio, translating the globally beloved Baby Shark brand from The Pinkfong Company into a streamlined, design-forward decoration system optimized for modern at-home birthday celebrations and family gatherings.

The collection features a curated assortment of Baby Shark foil balloons alongside coordinating latex balloons, engineered with precise 1:1 design proportions to ensure visual accuracy and consistent brand representation. Offered in two ocean-inspired colorways, the collection enables families to create a cohesive, immersive party environment while maintaining a unified Baby Shark aesthetic throughout the space.

Designed as a true all-in-one decoration solution, the collection allows consumers to build a complete themed backdrop through a single, coordinated purchase. This structured format simplifies the planning process, reduces decision fatigue, and ensures visual consistency—addressing a key need in today's convenience-driven celebration landscape.

Developed specifically with U.S. birthday formats in mind, the collection aligns with photo-centric party setups and social-sharing moments that define contemporary family celebrations.

The Baby Shark™ All-in-One Balloon Collection is now available through PartyWoo on Amazon, Target.com, and TikTok Shop, offering broad accessibility across leading e-commerce and social commerce platforms.

About PartyWoo

PartyWoo specializes in developing coordinated party decoration collections designed for modern family celebrations. Through officially licensed collaborations and design-driven product systems, the brand delivers visually cohesive, easy-to-execute solutions that bridge creativity and convenience for real-life events.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE PartyWoo