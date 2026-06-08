Pasqua Wines Unveils Global June Calendar Across Wine, Gastronomy And Culture

A curated series of international activations spanning New York, Paris, Milan, Verona and London highlighting the winery's evolving dialogue with international audiences

VERONA, Italy, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than a century of winemaking heritage and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Pasqua Wines, the Verona-based winery renowned for its iconic award-winning wines, announces its participation in a series of landmark events this June 2026.

From left: Andrea, Alessandro, Umberto e Riccardo Pasqua — @pasquawines

Following the momentum traditionally set by Vinitaly each Spring, a curated calendar unfolds across key cities worldwide. From New York to Paris, from Milan and Verona to London, these appointments reflect the winery's ambition to share its distinctive voice - rooted in the Veneto and open to international dialogue - with audiences across leading wine, culinary and cultural scenes.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, commented: "We are taking our wines and vision to some of the most important markets and audiences for us - from celebrations of Italian culture to contemporary gastronomy to artistic platforms. Each occasion is an opportunity to share what we believe: wine is a language that speaks across cultures, disciplines, and generations."

Italy's Republic Day Celebrations - 3 June, New York & 4 June, Paris

The Italian community came together for two consecutive editions of the Festa della Repubblica (Italy's Republic Day) - first in New York on 3 June, then in Paris on 4 June. One of the most prestigious events in the Italian institutional calendar abroad, the Festa brought together diplomats, business leaders and cultural figures in tribute to Italian excellence. Alongside many of Italy's most celebrated brands, Pasqua Wines was honoured to have once again been invited as an official sponsor for both celebrations, reaffirming the winery's growing international presence and its ongoing commitment to promoting contemporary Italian culture worldwide.

Wines featured: 11 Minutes, PassioneSentimento Bianco, PassioneSentimento Rosso, Romeo & Juliet Prosecco Treviso DOC

Identità Milano - 8 June, Milan

The 21st edition of Identità Milano gathered leading international chefs, producers and culinary leaders for one of Italy's most influential gastronomic events, hosted by Identità Golose. Within this setting, Sangue d'Oro - the Passito di Pantelleria DOC project of actress and international style icon Carole Bouquet, now part of the Pasqua Wines portfolio - engaged with an audience of chefs and industry professionals, exploring new intersections between wine and haute cuisine. The occasion highlighted the wine's versatility, from aperitif to food pairings across the full gastronomic spectrum, reflecting its expressive and contemporary profile.

Wine featured: Sangue d'Oro Passito di Pantelleria DOC

Volcanic Wines Conference — 10 June, New York

Now in its fifth edition, the International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC) continues to grow as a reference point for dialogue around terroir-driven wines of volcanic origin. The full-day program brings together sommeliers, buyers, educators, media and wine critics united by a shared curiosity for terroir-driven wines of character and complexity. Within this framework, Pasqua Wines contributes to the ongoing conversation around stylistic innovation in contemporary Italian winemaking.

Wines featured: Hey French You Could Have Made This but You Didn't – Ed. 5, Sangue d'Oro Passito di Pantelleria DOC

Opening Night of the Arena di Verona Opera Festival — 12 June, Verona

Once again this year, Pasqua Wines supports the Arena Foundation through the "67 Colonne" patronage project, which contributes to the preservation of the Arena Opera Festival and the Foundation's wider cultural activities. The opening night of the 103rd Arena di Verona Opera Festival, inaugurated by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, marks one of the most significant cultural moments in Verona's calendar. For a winery rooted in the city, the Arena represents the perfect setting to showcase its wines within such an iconic cultural landmark.

Wines featured: Hey French You Could Have Made This, but You Didn't, Ed. 5 and Pasqua + Charles Smith Pinot Noir Ed.1

Press Lunch at Azzurra Restaurant - 16 June, London

London brings June's calendar to a close with an exclusive press lunch at Azzurra - a restaurant where chef David Yeo brings the spirit of Italian coastal life to the British table. A carefully selected group of leading wine journalists will gather for an intimate presentation of Pasqua Wines' Icons collection. The British market stands among the most competitive and influential in the world for fine Italian wine, and this curated gathering reflects the winery's ongoing commitment to building meaningful relationships with international wine media.

Wines featured: Sangue d'Oro Passito di Pantelleria DOC, Y by 11 Minutes, Hey French You Could Have Made This but You Didn't – Ed. 5, Cecilia Beretta Mizzole, Pasqua + Charles Smith Pinot Noir Ed.1

These appointments are part of Pasqua Wines' broader international trajectory, following a decade in which its Icons collection - including Mai Dire Mai, Famiglia Pasqua, Cecilia Beretta, Hey French, 11 Minutes and PassioneSentimento - has received consistent recognition from leading international critics and publications including Gambero Rosso, Decanter, Wine Enthusiast and James Suckling.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE, founded in 1925, is a Veronese wine company owned by the Pasqua family, celebrating its first 100 years of activity. Internationally recognized as a producer and ambassador of prestigious wines from Italy's Veneto region, the company's ambition is to carry forward a century of winemaking expertise into the future through a renewed stylistic vision. Today, President Umberto Pasqua leads the company alongside his sons: Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, Alessandro Pasqua, Vice President North America, and Andrea Pasqua, Head of Business Development.

With the third generation actively involved in the company, Pasqua has evolved into the House of the Unconventional - a research-driven laboratory and a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity take center stage. In its centenary year, Pasqua has been selected by winemaker Charles Smith as the global distributor of the House of Smith portfolio, including K Vintners, Sex, and Real Wine, in which Pasqua also holds a minority stake. Also in 2025, the Veronese winery invested in the Pantelleria-based wine project of actress and international style icon Carole Bouquet, acquiring an ownership stake and combining enological vision with the preservation of the island's cultural heritage.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine

[email protected] www.pasqua.it

SOURCE Pasqua Wines