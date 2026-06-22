Passive Realty Group, Founded and Led by Reed Haimson, Announces Strategic Expansion of Its DST Provider Network for Accredited Investors Nationwide

Expanded Sponsor Relationships Strengthen Access to Diversified Delaware Statutory Trust Opportunities Across Multiple Real Estate Sectors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive Realty Group, a real estate investment firm specializing in tax-advantaged passive investment strategies, and led by Reed Haimson, today announced the strategic expansion of its Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) provider network. The initiative is designed to provide accredited investors nationwide with broader access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities, increased diversification options, and additional pathways for completing 1031 exchange transactions.

Passive Realty Group

The expansion reflects Passive Realty Group's continued commitment to supporting investors seeking passive income solutions and long-term wealth preservation strategies through professionally managed real estate investments. By broadening its network of DST sponsors, the company aims to enhance the range of available investment offerings across multiple property sectors and geographic markets throughout the United States.

The expanded provider network comes as many investors continue exploring alternatives to active property management while seeking tax-efficient strategies for preserving and repositioning real estate wealth. Delaware Statutary Trust structures have become an increasingly utilized option among accredited investors completing 1031 exchanges, offering access to professionally managed commercial real estate without the day-to-day responsibilities associated with direct ownership.

Expanding Access to Institutional-Quality Real Estate Investments

Passive Realty Group has built its business around helping investors evaluate passive real estate opportunities that align with their financial objectives, risk tolerance, and long-term planning goals. Through its expanded DST sponsor relationships, the company now provides access to a wider selection of investment opportunities across sectors including multifamily housing, industrial properties, self-storage facilities, medical office buildings, senior housing communities, net-lease retail properties, and other commercial real estate asset classes.

The expanded network is intended to provide investors with greater flexibility when evaluating replacement property options during 1031 exchange transactions. As market conditions continue evolving, diversification across asset classes and geographic regions remains an important consideration for many investors seeking to preserve capital while maintaining exposure to income-producing real estate.

Passive Realty Group's advisory approach emphasizes education and transparency throughout the investment evaluation process. The company works with accredited investors to review available opportunities, discuss potential benefits and considerations, and identify solutions that align with individual investment objectives.

By increasing the number of DST providers available through its platform, Passive Realty Group is enhancing its ability to offer investors access to a broader spectrum of real estate investment opportunities, including properties sponsored and managed by established institutional real estate operators.

The expansion also supports investors seeking flexibility in timing and investment selection during exchange transactions, allowing for a wider range of options as they navigate complex real estate and tax-planning decisions.

Supporting Long-Term Wealth Preservation Strategies

The strategic expansion aligns with Passive Realty Group's ongoing focus on helping investors implement wealth preservation strategies through passive real estate ownership structures. Delaware Statutory Trust investments have become a commonly utilized solution for investors seeking to defer capital gains taxes through 1031 exchanges while transitioning away from active property management responsibilities.

For many investors, particularly those approaching retirement or seeking greater portfolio diversification, passive ownership structures can provide opportunities to maintain exposure to commercial real estate while reducing operational burdens. DST investments may also allow investors to participate in larger institutional-quality properties that would otherwise be difficult to acquire independently.

Passive Realty Group's expanded network creates additional opportunities for investors to evaluate multiple property types, geographic markets, and sponsor organizations as part of their overall investment planning process.

The company continues to focus on delivering educational resources designed to help investors understand the mechanics of DST investments, 1031 exchanges, and related tax-advantaged real estate strategies. Through ongoing market commentary, newsletters, and investor education initiatives, Passive Realty Group seeks to provide clients with information that supports informed decision-making.

As part of its advisory process, the company emphasizes understanding each investor's goals and circumstances before discussing available investment opportunities. This personalized approach remains central to the firm's long-term client service philosophy.

Continued Growth Across a Nationwide Investor Base

Founded and led by Reed Haimson, Passive Realty Group has built its reputation on providing accredited investors with access to passive real estate investment solutions designed to support wealth preservation, portfolio diversification, and tax-efficient investment planning. Under Haimson's leadership, the company has expanded its nationwide footprint while maintaining a focus on investor education, transparency, and personalized guidance throughout the investment process.

Passive Realty Group currently serves investors across more than 35 states and continues to expand its national presence. While the company maintains leadership operations in Tennessee and traces its roots to Colorado, its client base spans a broad geographic footprint that includes investors seeking passive real estate opportunities throughout the country.

The expanded DST provider network represents another step in the company's broader growth strategy as demand for passive investment solutions continues to evolve. By strengthening relationships with additional sponsors and expanding available investment offerings, Passive Realty Group aims to position itself to better serve investors seeking diversified real estate exposure and tax-efficient wealth strategies.

The company's leadership brings extensive experience in both financial services and commercial real estate. Since entering the securities industry in 2008, Founder and President Reed Haimson has participated in more than $14 billion in real estate transactions and has helped guide investors through a wide range of market environments and investment opportunities.

In addition to advising investors, the company benefits from firsthand investment experience through active ownership interests in multiple real estate projects. This practical perspective informs the firm's educational approach and commitment to helping investors understand both the opportunities and considerations associated with passive real estate investing.

Looking ahead, Passive Realty Group plans to continue evaluating opportunities to expand investor access to institutional-quality real estate offerings while maintaining its focus on education, transparency, and personalized guidance. The company believes that providing investors with a broader range of carefully evaluated investment options can help support long-term financial objectives in an increasingly complex investment environment.

By strengthening its DST sponsor relationships and expanding available investment opportunities, Passive Realty Group continues its mission of helping accredited investors access passive real estate strategies designed to support income generation, diversification, and wealth preservation goals.

About Passive Realty Group

Passive Realty Group is a real estate investment firm focused on helping accredited investors access tax-advantaged strategies designed for long-term wealth preservation and passive income growth. The company specializes in Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), 1031 exchanges, and 721 exchange solutions. Serving investors across more than 35 states, Passive Realty Group provides access to a broad network of DST sponsors and institutional-quality real estate opportunities throughout the United States. The company is committed to education, transparency, and personalized investment guidance while helping investors evaluate passive real estate strategies aligned with their financial objectives.

Contact Information

Passive Realty Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888.377.1031

SOURCE Passive Realty Group