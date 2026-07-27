Patchology Introduces good day by patchology, A New Mood-Boosting Skincare Collection Available Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

The new skincare collection is designed to transform ordinary routines into uplifting moments of Joy.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patchology, the brand that believes skincare is selfcare, is excited to introduce good day by patchology, a new skincare collection designed to bridge the gap between skin health and emotional wellbeing. Rooted in wellness and backed by science, good day transforms everyday skincare into intuitive, sensorial rituals that deliver visible results while bringing moments of joy to your daily routine.

courtesy of good day by Patchology

The collection is powered by patchology's proprietary ingredient complex, molecular sunshine™, which combines patchology's industry-leading transdermal expertise with ingredients that mimic the benefits of sunshine - without the harmful rays. Inspired by the way sunshine can make you look and feel, patchology developed molecular sunshine™ to help recreate those benefits through skincare. The complex amplifies ingredient performance while supporting skin barrier health for a radiant, mood-boosting glow from skin to soul. Molecular sunshine™ features:

French Indigo Extract, to help boost & support overall wellbeing & joy

to help boost & support overall wellbeing & joy Ectoin, to promote skin barrier health and deep hydration

to promote skin barrier health and deep hydration Glycerin+, to help enhance skin's absorption of water-soluble ingredients

"With good day, we started with a simple idea: everyone knows how a great day in the sunshine can make you look and feel your best. We wanted to bottle that feeling and help people find moments of joy in the everyday. By combining rigorous clinical and consumer testing with fun-to-use, sensorial formulas, we've created products that deliver visible results while turning everyday skincare routines into moments people can look forward to." - Chris Hobson, CEO, Rare Beauty Brands

"At Ulta Beauty, we know our guests view their holistic beauty routine as a form of self-care. It's an opportunity to pause, recharge and find small moments of joy throughout even the busiest days. Our guests already know and love Patchology for its effective, easy to use patches and masks, making good day by Patchology a natural and exciting next step for the brand at Ulta Beauty. With proprietary technology and sensorial, dermatologist-tested formulas designed to deliver visible results, this collection brings a fresh perspective to daily skincare rituals; from an energizing morning reset to a refreshing midday pick-me-up and a calming nighttime wind-down. We are thrilled to exclusively offer our guests this next phase of Patchology's growth and expect it to resonate with the same trust and enthusiasm they have shown for the brand's beloved existing offerings." – Laura Beres, Vice President, Wellness, Ulta Beauty

good day by patchology features six dermatologist-tested products to deliver a mood-boosting glow and visible results. The collection includes:

juice cleanse | detoxifying double cleansing jelly | $22

The double cleansing jelly melts away make-up, SPF, pollution and daily build-up without stripping skin or irritating your eyes. Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus japanese kelp to detoxify and purify, spirulina extract to support overall skin health and appearance, and camellia oil to hydrate, soothe, and improve elasticity.

In clinical testing:

100% agreed effectively cleanses impurities, pollution, makeup, & SPF**

100% agreed it's the perfect fresh start in the morning & reset at night**

95% agreed skin feels refreshed, soothed, softer, balanced, & not stripped of essential moisture****

**in a 38 person consumer perception study after 1 day

****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 30 days

crystal clear | replenishing mineral micro-mist | $20/30ml $30/80ml

This bi-phase micro-mist delivers instant hydration while helping skin stay balanced, refined and visibly refreshed throughout the day, leaving a dewy, healthy finish without disturbing your makeup. Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus ocean minerals to protect against environmental stressors, klamath algae to support skin balance, and triple hyaluronic acid to deliver lasting hydration.

In clinical testing:

minimise and smooth the appearance of pores after 7 and 14 days of use.**

100% of participants saw a significant improvement in skin hydration*

100% agree does not disturb their makeup****

97% agree skin feels refreshed & moisturized*****

92% agree skin looks nourished & feels healthy*****

*in a 27 person in vivo clinical study

**in a 28 person in vivo clinical study

****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 1 day

*****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 30 days

glow potion | illuminating superfood serum | $20/15ml $30/28ml

This silky antioxidant serum sinks effortlessly into skin, delivering a powerful blend of brightening, smoothing, and hydrating actives for a healthier, more youthful-looking complexion – instantly & over time.

Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus:

Guava Extract - brighten and protect skin.

- brighten and protect skin. Triple Vitamin C Complex – penetrates deeper to fade dark spots and even complexion.

– penetrates deeper to fade dark spots and even complexion. Peptides - improve the appearance of skin texture and tone.

In clinical testing:

97% agree skin looks nourished & healthy***

95% agree dull, lackluster skin was revitalized***

95% felt more confident in their skin after using***

***in a 38 person consumer perception study after 14 days

eye pillow | 360° brightening plush eye cream | $30

This ultra-plush whipped gel eye cream instantly hydrates, smooths and brightens the delicate eye area while a subtle 360° illuminating finish creates a wide-awake look. Over time, the active-packed formula helps visibly plump, strengthen and smooth undereyes for brighter, healthier-looking skin. Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus caffeine to depuff and visibly lighten dark circles, peptides to hydrate and smooth, and ginseng to brighten and even skin tone.

In clinical testing:

100% agree skin feels immediately hydrated upon application***

97% agree skin feels hydrated and energized****

97% agree they feel more ready for the day after application****

***in an in vitro clinical study

****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 1 day

*****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 30 days

nine-to-five | instant wake-up morning gel-cream | $32

This air-whipped gel-cream awakens tired-looking skin with a cushion of lightweight hydration, leaving the complexion looking refreshed, energised and ready for the day ahead. Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus evening primrose to moisturize and support the skin barrier, alpine rose stem cells to support skin resilience and balance, and neptune kelp extract, rich in essential minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants.

In clinical testing:

100% agreed skin feels immediately hydrated upon application***

97% agreed skin feels hydrated and energized****

97% agreed they feel more ready for the day after application****

***in a 38 person consumer perception study after 1 day

****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 30 days

five-to-nine | dreamy overnight recovery balm | $32

This velvety overnight recovery balm works while you sleep to replenish and restore, helping skin wake up smoother, softer and visibly more luminous by morning. Formulated with molecular sunshine™ plus squalene to strengthen the skin barrier and reduce irritation, kakadu plum to boost radiance and even skin tone, and peptides to smooth and support skin renewal.

In clinical testing:

97% agreed it helped them feel relaxed & ready for bed*****

97% agreed skin feels instantly comforted upon application*****

92% agreed skin's natural luminosity is restored*****

****in a 28 person in vivo clinical study

*****in a 38 person consumer perception study after 30 days

good day by patchology is available exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com beginning July 27th.

about good day by patchology

good day by patchology is a mood-boosting skincare ritual rooted in wellness and backed by science. Powered by the proprietary molecular sunshine™ complex, every formula is designed to transform ordinary skincare routines into uplifting moments of Joy while delivering visible results for healthy-looking, radiant skin. Bridging the gap between skin health and emotional wellbeing, good day combines efficacious ingredients, sensorial textures and intuitive rituals - delivering Joy from skin to soul in every drop.

Cruelty-Free. Vegan. Dermatologist-Tested. Suitable for Sensitive Skin.

SOURCE good day by patchology