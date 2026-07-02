Patchwork Labs Integrates With Self Storage Manager Software

Integration gives SSM operators a 24/7 AI agent that handles calls, books rentals, and writes activity back into the platform they already run on.

ATLANTA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patchwork Labs today announced its integration with Self Storage Manager (SSM), enabling self-storage operators to deploy an AI-powered voice agent that answers calls, assists customers, books rentals, and automatically synchronizes activity with the SSM platform.

The integration gives Patchwork live access to SSM data so its AI agent, Ava, can act like a trained facility manager on every inbound call. Ava answers 24/7, books rentals, takes payments, retrieves gate codes, and writes leads and notes back into SSM. Beyond the phone, the platform manages operational tasks and vendor coordination, so the work that normally sits on a manager's desk gets tracked and handled in one place. Operators work from a single source, with no double data entry and no end-of-day reconciliation.

Designed for single and multi-facility operators, SSM offers property management, online rentals, call-tracking, IVR payments, customer portals, business intelligence, and API integrations, backed by 24/7 support across North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The integration connects Ava to SSM through an application programming interface (API), so every interaction the agent handles reflects current inventory, pricing, and account data.

With the integration, SSM operators can:

Answer every inbound call 24/7 with a conversational AI agent that knows their properties, tenants, and policies





Recognize tenants the moment they call – the phone number is matched against SSM records, so Ava greets tenants by name and already has their units, balances, and due dates pulled up





Book reservations and rentals directly, with real-time inventory and pricing pulled from SSM





Accept payments and retrieve gate codes during the same call, without routing the tenant elsewhere





Write leads and call notes back into SSM automatically, so the team works from one record





Track operational tasks and coordinate vendors alongside the SSM data the team already relies on





Hand off to store managers or contact-center agents whenever a human touch is needed

"Operators already run their business on SSM. Any AI agent has to work within the system they already trust, not around it," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager. "That is what this integration delivers. Ava reads and writes live SSM data, so operators get round-the-clock call coverage and automation without leaving the platform they rely on every day. We are glad to make it available to our customers."

"The phone is where people think AI starts and stops in this industry, but the calls are only part of what eats a manager's day. It's the follow-up tasks, the vendor coordination, the things that never make it into the system until someone remembers to type them in," said Tyler Harper, Co-Founder of Patchwork Labs. "Running on SSM, an operator gets an agent that handles the call and a platform that carries the task and vendor work through to done, with all of it reflected in SSM. That gives a team back the hours that usually disappear into follow-up."

About Self Storage Manager

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based Self Storage Manager Inc. produces property-management software offering customer-relationship management, call-tracking modules, online reservations and rentals, IVR payments, business intelligence, and API integrations. Its platform is used by operators across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and North and South America. Learn more at www.selfstoragemanager.com.

About Patchwork Labs

Patchwork Labs builds operator-grade AI for self-storage. Originally developed inside Homegrown Storage to run a fast-growing portfolio of secondary and tertiary market facilities, Patchwork now powers more than 600 facilities across the country, delivering more than 90% first-call resolution across inbound interactions including payments, gate code requests, unit availability, and delinquency outreach. The platform combines a conversational voice agent (Ava), workflow automation, payment processing, and an operational intelligence layer that connects the phone, the FMS, marketing platforms, and on-site operations into one closed loop. To learn more, visit patchworklabs.com.

Media Contact

Patchwork Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Patchwork Labs