Patent 12,640,242 Fuels Xact Labs' Genetic Data Integration

Expanding enterprise-ready precision medication infrastructure positioned for large-scale integration across healthcare technology, pharmacy, and payer markets.

TWINSBURG, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,640,242 on May 26, 2026, granting federal intellectual property protection to Xact Laboratories. This patent validates Xact Laboratories' proprietary technology, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care decisions by identifying medication efficacy and safety risks based on a patient's genetic profile.

To learn more about Xact Laboratories' advancements in personalized medicine integration, visit Xact Laboratories .

Newly issued patent strengthens Xact Laboratories' proprietary healthcare technology portfolio! Post this

Advancing Precision Medicine and Medication Safety

The newly granted patent significantly strengthens Xact Laboratories' capabilities and expands its growing portfolio in medication risk reduction. This innovation advances the company's commitment to precision medicine through the real-time integration of genetic data directly into provider and pharmacy systems. The infrastructure is designed to help identify medications that may be ineffective, require dosage adjustments, or increase the risk of adverse reactions based on a patient's genetic profile.

"Receiving our eighth patent marks another important milestone in Xact's mission to democratize interoperable precision medicine for all," said Rob Todd, CEO & Cofounder of Xact Laboratories. "This patent further advances our work to enable safer, more informed, and optimized medical therapy across any/all healthcare platforms at scale."

Key Strategic Highlights

Federal intellectual property protection granted by the USPTO

granted by the USPTO Advances real-time integration of genetic data into clinical and pharmacy systems

into clinical and pharmacy systems Expands Xact Laboratories' growing portfolio in safer prescribing

Designed for scalability across provider, payer, PBM, EHR, and pharmacy ecosystems

Creates additional enterprise value and competitive differentiation

Strengthens long-term opportunities for commercialization, licensing, and strategic partnerships

Enhancing Credibility and Strategic Value

"We are building technology designed not only to improve patient care, but to serve as scalable infrastructure for the next generation of precision medicine," said Cassandra Talafous, Vice President of Information Technology.

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,640,242 formally validates that Xact Laboratories' innovation was reviewed and approved by the USPTO as innovative and worthy of federal intellectual property protection.

The patent further strengthens the company's credibility with:

Healthcare organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)

Pharmacies

EHR vendors

Health technology partners

Strategic investors

This validation creates future opportunities for integration, commercialization, and enterprise-scale deployment within the evolving precision medicine landscape.

Supporting Scalability and Leadership

The newly issued patent supports Xact Laboratories' mission to make genetic insights easier to access within everyday healthcare decisions. The company's platform is designed to help providers and pharmacies identify medication risks earlier, support more informed prescribing decisions, reduce ineffective therapies, and improve patient safety at scale.

As healthcare organizations increasingly move toward data-driven and personalized treatment models, Xact Laboratories remains focused on leading the way to interoperable technologies capable of bringing actionable genetic information directly into everyday healthcare and pharmacy decision-making. The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,640,242 further reinforces the company's leadership in personalized healthcare and its long-term strategic vision for seamless healthcare integration and improved patient outcomes.

Media Contact; Cassandra Talafous, Vice President of Information Technology, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xact Laboratories