PATH Closes New Investment Round

LOS ANGELES, August 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PATH, the premium purified-water brand in reusable aluminum bottles, announced today the close of a funding round of an undisclosed amount backed by a group of investors, including Agility's corporate venture arm, Agility Ventures.

The funding will accelerate PATH's expansion across the United States and international markets, strengthen brand investment, and support continued product and operational innovation.

"This investment marks an important step in PATH's global expansion," said Shadi Bakour, CEO of PATH. "We're building a brand that travels across borders, retail formats, and consumer segments. The momentum we've built in the U.S. is just the beginning, and this round gives us the capital and confidence to accelerate our international ambitions and bring PATH to consumers around the world."

Scaling a Global Platform

PATH continues to gain momentum across national retail, e-commerce, and strategic partnerships, with accelerating velocity in key accounts and increasing consumer demand.

Proceeds from the round will support:

Rapid expansion of U.S. and international distribution

Increased brand investment and consumer awareness

Continued product innovation

Further optimization of the supply chain and operations

Positioned for Strategic Growth

PATH is positioning itself for long-term opportunities with leading global beverage and consumer companies through expanded distribution, strong brand positioning, and increased strategic relevance.

The company is preparing for its next phase of growth, supported by strong fundamentals and developing interest from both institutional and strategic investors. Advisory support from Jordan Bray and Griffin Joseph with JG Partners focuses on laying the foundation for PATH's scaled growth and success.

About PATH

PATH is a premium bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic. Packaged in sleek, reusable aluminium bottles, PATH offers purified water for modern consumers seeking both sustainability and convenience. The brand is available nationwide across major retailers, hospitality venues, and direct-to-consumer channels. More information at drinkpathwater.com.

SOURCE PATH