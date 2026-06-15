Pathway2Careers Expands Partnership with Pennsylvania Intermediate Units

MARYVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway2Careers (P2C) announced an expanded partnership with Intermediate Unit 1 and Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 to help Pennsylvania districts strengthen math engagement, connect classroom learning to career pathways, and scale career-connected learning statewide.

The agreement positions Pennsylvania's intermediate unit system as a model for expanding career-connected math, educator support, and workforce-aligned learning across multiple regions. P2C noted that the partnership supports its broader collaboration with the Association of Educational Service Agencies and could inform similar efforts nationwide. Under the agreement, IU1 and IU18 will serve as Educational Alliance Partners in Pennsylvania for the upcoming school year, supporting district implementation of P2C programs and services.

Pennsylvania IUs partner with P2C to scale career-connected learning and strengthen real-world math engagement. Post this

"This partnership shows the value of collaboration at both the state and national levels," said Dr. Donald W. Martin, executive director of IU1. "It gives districts meaningful tools and support to create more relevant learning opportunities for students."

IU1 serves southwestern Pennsylvania, and IU18 serves northeastern Pennsylvania, giving the partnership a cross-state footprint focused on regional promotion, training, and implementation support for local districts.

In Pennsylvania, IU1 and IU18 will lead efforts to:

Expand access to career-connected math and career exploration tools

Deliver high-quality professional development and implementation support

Align education with regional labor market needs

Support districts with scalable, research-based solutions

"We are excited to join this effort and help districts connect learning with real-world opportunities," said Dr. Anthony Grieco, executive director of IU18. "Together, we can support students with experiences that better prepare them for what comes next." The agreement expands student access to P2C solutions, with the intermediate units supporting distribution, training, and implementation across districts.

"Pennsylvania offers a strong example of how regional education agencies can help districts scale career-connected learning," said Dr. Joseph Goins, CEO of Pathway2Careers. "We want to support local impact while building a model other education service agencies can adapt."

Pathway2Careers said the announcement reflects its broader strategy of working with education service agencies to scale career-connected learning through regional leadership and local implementation. By working with ESAs, P2C aims to deliver scalable solutions that meet the unique needs of local communities while maintaining a consistent, research-based approach to Career-Connected Learning.

"When education feels relevant, students engage more fully," Goins said. "That is the goal of this work in Pennsylvania and beyond."

About Pathway2Careers (P2C)

Pathway2Careers is a national education research and technology organization dedicated to transforming learning through Career-Connected Learning. By integrating academics with real-world career pathways, P2C empowers students, educators, and communities to align education with workforce opportunities.

About Intermediate Unit 1 (IU1)

Intermediate Unit 1 provides educational services and support to school districts across southwestern Pennsylvania, with a focus on innovation, professional development, and student success.

About Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 (IU18)

Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 serves districts in northeastern Pennsylvania, offering programs and services designed to enhance teaching, learning, and operational efficiency.

About AESA

The Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) is a national organization that serves and supports Educational Service Agencies across the United States, advancing collaboration, leadership, and innovation in education.

SOURCE Pathway2Careers