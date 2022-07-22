Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Competitive Sector with Opportunities in Monitoring Devices Specialized for Conditions

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Different products have different competitive scenarios in the global patient monitoring device market. The market is fragmented, yet consolidated, and unevenly penetrated, with different devices at different stages of the product life cycle and market penetration across various regions.

Some market players hold a dominant market share, while the rest of the market is fragmented with both national and global players. Glucose monitoring devices, cardiac and respiratory monitoring devices (other than patient monitors) specialized for diseases or conditions, are some key opportunity areas that hold moderate to high growth potential for future growth in the patient monitoring device market.

Some key growth strategies adopted by market players include product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements and acquisitions, with product launches being the topmost strategy to increase market presence and share. The patient monitoring device market is very competitive, demanding both cost and product differentiation, continuous product development and upgrades in order to assure and sustain profitability.

This report focuses on patient monitoring equipment/products:

Blood pressure monitors.

Blood gas analyzers.

Thermometers.

Glucose monitoring devices.

Cardiac monitoring devices.

Respiratory and sleep disorder monitoring devices.

Neuromonitors.

Fetal monitors.

Neonatal monitors.

Multiparameter patient monitors.

Remote patient monitors.

Anesthesia monitors.

Services and accessories/supplies market numbers are also provided in the report, but these segments are not a focus in this study. Out of all the listed products, multiparameter patient monitors and blood pressure monitors are the largest sectors of the patient monitoring device market; however, remote patient monitoring devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Patient monitoring devices are primarily used in hospitals, which capture more than half of the end-use market for patient monitoring devices; home users capture a small part of the patient monitoring device end-use market. The home-use segment is expanding significantly via a higher CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown, by Device Connectivity

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by End-User

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

