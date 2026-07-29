Patricia Tate Named CEO of Salt River Community Gaming Enterprises

Historic appointment marks the first time a woman and tribal member will lead the organization overseeing Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt River Community Gaming Enterprises (SRCGE) today announced the appointment of Patricia Tate as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026. An enrolled member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Tate becomes the first woman and first enrolled tribal member to serve as CEO of the Gaming Enterprises. She steps into the organization's top leadership role following more than two decades of distinguished executive service, during which she has helped guide the continued success and growth of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for our gaming enterprise and our Community," said Martin Harvier, President of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. "After 22 years of dedicated service, Ms. Tate brings a deep understanding of our organization, strong financial leadership, and a long-term commitment to its success. The Community's selection reflects confidence in her experience and vision, and I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to strengthen our gaming enterprise for the benefit of our Community."

Tate joined the Gaming Enterprises in 2004 as Controller, was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2006, and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2011 through 2026. During her tenure, she provided key leadership during a period of significant growth, including the expansion of Casino Arizona and the opening of Talking Stick Resort. Her strategic financial leadership, operational insight, and commitment to excellence helped position the Gaming Enterprises for long-term success while supporting the Community's vision for economic growth and opportunity.

As President and Chief Executive Officer, Tate will oversee all aspects of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, with a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, employee development, and continued investment in initiatives that support the economic well-being of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

"Serving the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in this capacity is both a privilege and a profound responsibility," said Patricia Tate. "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and remain committed to leading with integrity, accountability, and respect for our Community's values, culture, and long-term vision."

Tate holds a Master of Finance & Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Arizona.

Her professional achievements have earned significant recognition, including being named a 2026 Phoenix Business Journal Outstanding Women in Business honoree, 2015 Female Executive of the Year, a 2015 AZCentral Highest Ranking Executive Woman, a 2014 Phoenix Business Journal Outstanding CFO, and one of Arizona's 50 Most Influential and 50 Most Dynamic Women in Business in 2013.

Beyond her executive leadership, Tate has a long record of civic and charitable service. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Arizona Humane Society and her past board roles on the Board of Governors for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale and Florence Crittenton. She has also held leadership board roles supporting financial education, commercial development, and programs that serve youth and families throughout Arizona.

SOURCE Casino Arizona