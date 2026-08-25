PAULANER LAUNCHES "THE FEST-OFF: PAUL VS. SAM" TO HELP AMERICANS OKTOBERFEST LIKE MUNICH

With a Munich-based history dating back to 1634, Paulaner is one of only six local breweries permitted to serve at the official Oktoberfest, making it an authority on the event's traditions and customs. Its new video playfully brings that authority and heritage to life, in contrast to domestic brewers in the states, by helping U.S. Oktoberfest fans discover simple ways to bring more of the official Munich fest to their own celebrations – from what to pour to doing a proper "prost."

In the video, two friends named Paul and Sam face off in a friendly Oktoberfest trivia game at a beer garden. Paul demonstrates a deep understanding of the festival's history and customs, while Sam's answers reveal a more basic, Americanized view of the celebration.

The competition is lighthearted, but the knowledge gap is real. According to a new national survey, only 22% of Americans know that just six Munich breweries are permitted to serve beer at the official Oktoberfest*. Despite the knowledge gap, the desire for authenticity is there: once they learn about the rule, 71% say they'd be more likely to choose a beer from one of the six official breweries when celebrating Oktoberfest*.

"Americans have fully embraced the fun and sociability of Oktoberfest, and we want to help them bring even more of the authentic Munich fest experience into their celebrations," said Andy Glaser, CEO of Paulaner USA. "Paulaner has been part of Oktoberfest for more than two centuries, so we know that the traditions and togetherness are what make the fest worth commemorating, year after year. 'The Fest-Off: Paul vs. Sam' gives Oktoberfest fans a lighthearted way to learn those traditions, while inviting everyone to join in, no matter how much they already know."

Through Paul and Sam's answers, some of the most essential and authentic Munich Oktoberfest elements are revealed, including:

Start in September, when the real Oktoberfest begins, to make the most of Munich's warmer weather.

Serve the classics: roast chicken, bratwurst and giant pretzels.

Pull up a seat at long communal tables, where friends and strangers become part of the same conversation.

Drink from proper one-liter glass mugs or steins.

Look each other in the eye and say "Prost!"

Pour Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier, a golden lager that brings a true taste of Munich.

A Chance to Experience the Official Oktoberfest in Munich

"The Fest-Off: Paul vs. Sam" is part of Paulaner's new "Live Your Fest Life" creative platform, which launched this year to bring the brand's fest spirit and Bavarian heritage to everyday occasions. As part of delivering the fest life across the states, Paulaner is giving fans the opportunity to win a grand-prize trip to experience the official Oktoberfest in Munich in 2027 – complete with flights, lodging, traditional outfits and dining, and most importantly, seats in the Paulaner tent.

From now through October 11, adults ages 21 and older can visit OktoberfestWithTheBest.com to enter. Just like Paul and Sam, participants can put their fest knowledge to the test – but a perfect score is not required. Whether entrants are seasoned Oktoberfest aficionados or learning about the traditions for the first time, they'll still be eligible to win the grand prize or other Oktoberfest prizes (for full eligibility details, see the official rules on the sweepstakes website).

To learn more about the authentic Oktoberfest heritage of Paulaner, visit PaulanerUSA.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram. Prost!

About Paulaner

Founded in Munich in 1634, Paulaner is one of Germany's most celebrated breweries and a leading ambassador of Bavarian beer culture worldwide. As one of the six Munich breweries officially permitted to serve beer at the world-famous Oktoberfest, Paulaner proudly carries on centuries of authentic brewing tradition. Today, Paulaner brings the spirit of Munich and exceptional German beer to consumers across the United States and around the world.

Contact:

Samantha Barron

WOI Communications

[email protected]

*Online survey of 2,000 US adults aged 21+ who drink beer, commissioned by Paulaner and conducted by market research company OnePoll on August 3-10, 2026, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct

SOURCE Paulaner USA