Payactiv Becomes First And Only CFPB-Approved Earned Wage Access Provider

The Approval describes Payactiv's EWA Program as an "innovative mechanism for allowing consumers to bridge the gap between paychecks" and confirms that it "differs in kind from products the Bureau would generally consider to be credit." The Bureau notes that "Payactiv recovers corresponding EWA amounts via employer-facilitated payroll deductions," and does not "seek repayment from an employee directly or through a payment authorization from the employee's account." The Approval covers both Payactiv's free and fee-based EWA models, calling Payactiv's standard $1 fee "nominal" and "de minimis."

The Bureau's Approval is a "watershed moment," says Payactiv co-founder and CEO Safwan Shah. "We are very proud that the CFPB has recognized this important innovation and validated Payactiv's pioneering work in creating low or no-cost employer-sponsored access to earned wages. Employers can take comfort in knowing that Payactiv continues to be the leader in responsible EWA for employees."

The CFPB issued Payactiv's Approval pursuant to the CFPB's Compliance Assistance Sandbox (CAS), which was established in 2019 through the CFPB's Office of Innovation. According to the CFPB, the CAS helps "regulated entitles better understand conditions of regulatory uncertainty, and how Federal consumer financial law applies to specific aspects of particular products and services."

The Payactiv Approval follows the Bureau's November 30, 2020, Advisory Opinion governing fee-free EWA models. In that Advisory Opinion, the CFPB stated that all EWA providers face regulatory uncertainty, leading the Bureau to issue general guidance to the industry. With the Payactiv Approval, however, the CFPB has now addressed—and approved—a specific EWA model for the first time. Payactiv is the only EWA provider to have secured such a company-specific approval from the nation's consumer financial watchdog.

About Payactiv

Payactiv Inc., a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, provides holistic financial wellness services that include on-demand access to already earned but unpaid wages, as well as savings and budgeting, bill payment and financial health measurement tools. Businesses that partner with Payactiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Payactiv is the winner of the Innovative Payments Association's Consumer Champion Award for 2020, and also winner of the Finovate 2020 Sustainability Award. Payactiv has also won best in class awards in both FinTech & HRTech and is the EWA provider to Walmart.

