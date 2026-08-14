Payment Nerds Appoints Jacob Martin as Vice President of Sales and Promotes Trae Holthouse to Sales Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Nerds, a merchant services and payment processing company, today announced the appointment of Jacob Martin as Vice President of Sales and the promotion of Trae Holthouse to Sales Manager. The appointments strengthen the company's sales leadership team as Payment Nerds continues to scale its business, expand strategic partnerships, and pursue growth in specialized markets.

Martin joins Payment Nerds with more than 10 years of experience in merchant services and payments, with a background spanning sales, partnerships, and revenue growth. Prior to joining Payment Nerds, Martin served as Director of Sales at Payarc.

In his role as Vice President of Sales, Martin will drive revenue growth, optimize team efficiency, forge key strategic partnerships, and spearhead Payment Nerds' expansion into new markets and specialized verticals.

"I joined Payment Nerds because of the opportunity to help build and scale the company," said Jacob Martin, Vice President of Sales at Payment Nerds. "My focus is creating a repeatable sales and partner strategy that drives long-term revenue growth."

Martin's appointment comes as Payment Nerds continues to invest in its sales organization and build the infrastructure needed to support its next phase of growth.

"Jacob brings experience and a dynamic leadership approach to our growing sales team," said Shawn Silver, CEO of Payment Nerds. "He has built his career transforming sales organizations and developing scalable revenue engines across the payments industry. Jacob brings maturity, accountability, and strategic vision, and we're excited to have his experience guiding our sales organization as we continue to grow."

Alongside Martin's appointment, Trae Holthouse has been promoted to Sales Manager after nearly two years with Payment Nerds. During his time as a sales representative, Holthouse has focused on building long-term relationships with merchants and establishing himself as a trusted resource beyond the initial sales process.

In his new role, Holthouse will oversee and develop the sales team, help representatives improve their sales processes, and work to create a more consistent approach to prospecting, presenting, closing, and retaining merchants.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity," said Trae Holthouse, Sales Manager at Payment Nerds. "Moving into leadership is something I've been working toward, and I'm looking forward to taking what I've learned and using it to help other salespeople become successful. Ultimately, I want to build a sales culture that is competitive but also collaborative, where everyone is pushing each other to get better, the team is consistently hitting its goals, and we're building relationships with merchants that last."

Silver said Holthouse's promotion reflects Payment Nerds' commitment to developing leadership from within the organization.

"Trae is the perfect addition to our leadership team to help continue driving and fueling our modernization and expansion efforts," said Silver. "I cannot think of a person better suited to lead our strategic revenue objectives alongside Jacob as our VP of Sales. We are very lucky to have two great sales leaders here at Payment Nerds."

Together, the appointments position Payment Nerds to strengthen its sales execution while continuing to expand its merchant and partner relationships across the payments industry.

About Payment Nerds

Payment Nerds is a merchant services and payment processing company that helps businesses accept payments through credit card, debit card, ACH, and other payment solutions. The company works with businesses and strategic partners to provide payment solutions tailored to their operational needs, supported by payment technology, industry expertise, and dedicated service.

Learn more at paymentnerds.com.

SOURCE Payment Nerds