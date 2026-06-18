Payscore and DoorLoop Partner to Improve Tenant Screening with Real-Time Income Verification

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscore, a leading income verification platform, today announced a partnership with DoorLoop, an AI-native property management software provider, to bring real-time financial data directly into the tenant screening process, enabling multifamily housing operators to make faster rental application decisions and approve more qualified renters.

Payscore income insights in DoorLoop lift approval rates up to 20%, risk controls intact.

DoorLoop selected Payscore after evaluating multiple tenant screening and income verification providers, citing its accuracy, speed, and ability to translate complex earnings data into clear, decision-ready insights. The integration embeds Payscore directly into the DoorLoop platform, giving property managers instant, consent-based access to a renter's full financial profile within their existing tenant screening software workflow.

As illustrated in the accompanying graphic, Payscore data shows that applicants evaluated using verified income insights can see approval rates increase by up to 20% compared to traditional credit-only tenant screening, without increasing risk.

Traditional credit scores and tenant screening methods often miss critical context. Payscore addresses this gap by analyzing income consistency across a wide range of earning types, delivering a more accurate view of renter income and financial stability.

"Property managers don't need more data, they need better insight from high-quality data," said Mark Fiebig, Co-founder and CEO of Payscore. "This partnership brings real financial insight directly into the leasing and tenant screening workflow, enabling decisions that are faster, fairer, and more accurate."

DoorLoop cited Payscore's depth of analysis and seamless integration as key differentiators in its decision to partner.

"We looked closely at every major player in the tenant screening and income verification space," said Adam Mait, Co-Founder of DoorLoop. "We chose Payscore because their insights are clear, their decisioning is highly reliable, and their technology accelerates the workflow for both our customers and their tenants. Just as importantly, their team understands the experience on both sides. It's a solution we confidently recommend."

With Payscore embedded, DoorLoop users can:

Approve more qualified renters using verified income data, not just credit scores





Reduce rental application drop-off with a fast, user-friendly screening experience





Make faster tenant screening decisions with clear, standardized insights





Expand access for renters while maintaining strong underwriting and risk controls

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward income-based underwriting, particularly in rental housing and multifamily property management, where traditional credit models have left millions of renters underserved. It also expands Payscore's presence within DoorLoop's growing ecosystem of property management integrations.

About Payscore

Payscore transforms earnings data into underwriting-grade financial insights. Its platform helps property managers, lenders, and service providers improve tenant screening, income verification, and decision-making while expanding access for consumers. For more information, visit www.payscore.com.

About DoorLoop

DoorLoop is an AI-native property management platform designed to streamline operations end-to-end, including leasing, tenant screening, rent collection, accounting, maintenance, and tenant communications. For more information, visit www.doorloop.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Henning

218-766-8467

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SOURCE Payscore