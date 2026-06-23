PB2 Foods Introduces New PB2Go Cups, Bringing High-Protein Peanut Butter Snacking Anywhere

New ready-to-mix cups deliver the nutrition benefits of PB2 in a convenient, portable format that's now available at Walmart.

TIFTON, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PB2 Foods (pb2foods.com), the brand that pioneered powdered peanut butter, is making protein-packed snacking more convenient than ever with the launch of new PB2Go Cups, now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Designed for busy consumers seeking better-for-you snack options, PB2Go Cups are priced at $2 and feature pre-portioned powdered peanut butter in a portable cup. Simply add water, stir, and enjoy — no kitchen required.

PB2Go Cups can be enjoyed on their own or paired with fruits, vegetables, crackers, pretzels, and other snacks for convenient, protein-packed dipping.

Available in Original Powdered Peanut Butter and Peanut Powder with Chocolate Chips, PB2Go Cups deliver 10 to 11 grams of protein per serving while maintaining the nutritional advantages consumers expect from PB2, including lower fat and fewer calories than traditional peanut butter.

"We know today's consumers are looking for nutritious snacks that fit seamlessly into their active lifestyles," said John Monczynski, Chief Customer Officer of PB2 Foods. "PB2Go gives people a convenient, grab-and-go option they can enjoy virtually anytime, anywhere — whether they're heading to work, the gym, school, a sporting event, or simply need a quick protein boost."

Each cup contains a premeasured serving of PB2 and includes a spoon stored inside the lid. Consumers simply add cold water to the fill notch, mix, and enjoy. The compact format fits easily into lunch boxes, backpacks, purses, gym bags, and travel packs.

PB2Go Cups can be enjoyed on their own or paired with fruits, vegetables, crackers, pretzels, and other snacks for convenient, protein-packed dipping.

The new product will be available in Walmart's peanut butter aisle.

For more information about PB2 Foods, visit pb2foods.com.

ABOUT PB2 FOODS

PB2 Foods pioneered the original powdered peanut butter in 2007. Since then, the company has been on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life and feel confident in their choices. PB2 focuses on pure and simple plant-based foods and ingredients, taking the time to create the very best, high-quality products. The makers of PB2 believe food should be healthy, delicious and make you happy. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Ga. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

SOURCE PB2 Foods