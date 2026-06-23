PBF Energy to Release Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

News provided by

PBF Energy Inc.

Jun 23, 2026, 17:00 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2026 on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding results and other business matters on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed on PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 549-8228 or (646) 564-2877. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available on the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

Contacts:
Colin Murray (investors)
[email protected]
Tel: 973.455.7578

Michael C. Karlovich (media)
[email protected]
Tel: 973.455.8981

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PBF Energy to Participate in Bank of America Energy and Power Credit Conference

PBF Energy to Participate in Bank of America Energy and Power Credit Conference

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Bank of America Energy and Power Credit...
PBF Energy Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2034

PBF Energy Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2034

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) ("PBF Energy") today announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC ("PBF Holding"), priced $500 million ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics