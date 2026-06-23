PBS Travel Host Darley Newman's New Book Uncovers Untold Stories of America's Founding for the Nation's 250th Anniversary

Travel expert takes readers beyond famous landmarks to discover overlooked Revolutionary-era sites, communities, and traditions they can experience today

NEW YORK, Jun 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 250th anniversary, Emmy-nominated PBS host and author Darley Newman is inviting travelers to explore the lesser-known places and stories that shaped the nation's founding.

Her new book, Revolutionary Road Trip: Hidden Stories of America's Founding Journey, arrives June 30 and takes readers beyond iconic landmarks to discover overlooked destinations, untold stories, and the people preserving America's history today.

Revolutionary Road Trip: Hidden Stories of America's Founding Journey by Darley Newman

Drawing on years of travel for her PBS series and podcast, Travels with Darley, now filming its 100th episode season, Newman journeys across the original thirteen colonies, uncovering stories often left out of traditional history books. Through firsthand experiences and local perspectives, readers are introduced to historic sites, communities, and traditions that bring the American Revolution to life.

"When people think about the American Revolution, they often picture places like Boston, Philadelphia, and Yorktown," said Newman. "I traveled beyond those well-known locations to uncover hidden gems and explore how everyday people shaped the nation's founding in remarkable ways. I hope readers are inspired to visit these places and experience history where it happened."

From Revolutionary War battlefields, colonial taverns, museums, churches, small towns, and national parks to historic cities such as Charleston and Princeton, Revolutionary Road Trip connects readers with the people and places keeping America's history alive. The book also explores local cuisine and preservation efforts in Charleston and Camden, South Carolina; the Brandywine Valley and York County, Pennsylvania; Greensboro and Halifax, North Carolina; Princeton, New Jersey; Saratoga, New York; and historic communities throughout Delaware.

Along the way, Newman shares lighthearted adventures, including sampling Martha Washington's Cherry Bounce recipe, as well as moving experiences such as exploring Camden Battlefield with a veteran and military historian. She brings together oral histories, legends, and truths passed down by generations of guides, community members, and experts.

Newman will support the release through a book tour with appearances in Charleston, Saratoga Springs, Oyster Bay, Brooklyn, Princeton, Greensboro, and other cities nationwide. Interview opportunities, author photos, and media materials are available upon request.

SOURCE Travels with Darley