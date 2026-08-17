PCB Bank Launches 2026 Brand Campaign, "To a World of Possibilities - That's PCBility"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCB Bank announced the launch of its new 2026 brand campaign, "To a World of Possibilities - That's PCBility" celebrating how customers' ambitions and PCB Bank's financial expertise come together to create greater opportunities.

The campaign creatively illustrates the synergy between customers' ambitions and PCB Bank's financial expertise, showing how that partnership transforms potential into greater achievements while reinforcing the Bank's commitment to helping individuals and businesses turn possibilities into reality.

To a world of possibilities — That's PCBility. Speed Speed To a World of Possibilities - That’s PCBility

First introduced in 2024, PCBility has become PCB Bank's core brand identity. Building on that foundation, the 2026 campaign culminates with the brand message, "To a World of Possibilities - That's PCBility," symbolizing the synergy created when customers' aspirations are supported by PCB Bank's financial solutions. Throughout the campaign, PCB Bank's core strengths—including Tailored Business Financial Services, Speedy Business Banking, and Easy Convenient Online Banking—are naturally woven into stories of customers pursuing growth and success.

A defining creative element of the campaign is its seamless integration of live action and illustration animation. Each commercial begins by portraying customers pursuing meaningful goals in real-life settings before transitioning naturally into illustration animation through the PCB Bank logo, visually bringing to life their aspirations, future achievements, and realized dreams.

"The combination of live action and illustration animation was never simply about introducing a new visual style," said Karen Park, President of TEN Advertising, PCB Bank's official advertising partner behind the campaign. "Our goal was to visually capture customers' dreams and future success, reinforcing the idea that even greater possibilities can unfold when they partner with PCB Bank."

The campaign further reinforces its message through three creative campaign messages:

For building dreams that grow, A bedrock of financial support - Tailored Business Financial Services

For truly tough challenges, Banking, simplified - Speedy Business Banking

For the possibilities of today, Banking of tomorrow - Easy Convenient Online Banking

Together, these campaign messages demonstrate how PCB Bank's financial solutions support customers through every stage of their personal and business journeys.

"This campaign reflects how our customers' potential can grow into even greater achievements through PCB Bank's financial solutions," said Henry Kim, President and CEO of PCB Bank. "Guided by our brand philosophy, Possibility Elevated, we will continue to be a trusted financial partner, helping our customers build stronger businesses, brighter futures, and greater possibilities."

The campaign will roll out across television, digital platforms, display advertising, print, and out-of-home media, extending PCB Bank's message of growth, opportunity, and partnership to a broader audience.

About PCB Bank

PCB Bank is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: PCB) community bank based in Los Angeles, California. Established in 2003 as Pacific City Bank, PCB Bank has provided the financial needs of local businesses and communities with personalized banking solutions and exceptional customer service. Our mission at PCB Bank is to partner with our business clients for success by providing total relationship banking. We commit to fostering local growth and development.

To learn more about PCB Bank, visit www.mypcbbank.com.

SOURCE PCB Bank