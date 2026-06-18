PCB Technologies Awarded Approximately EUR 8.6 million Orders from a Semiconductor Industry Customer

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCB Technologies (TASE: PCBT), a global leader in advanced electronic and PCB manufacturing solutions, is pleased to report that during the past two weeks, until June 12, 2026, several orders have been placed with the Company's PCB and Substrates Division by a leading customer in the European semiconductor equipment industry, for dozens of different types of printed circuit boards, which will then be assembled by the customer as part of a critical system used by the semiconductor industry around the world. The Orders totaled approx. EUR 8.6 million. The Products will be supplied from the third quarter of 2026 through the first quarter of 2027. It is noted that the Company sells to the Customer additional products beyond those sold under the Orders.

About PCB Technologies

PCB Technologies is a leading All-in-One solutions provider specializing in high-mix multilayer rigid, rigid-flex, and multi-flex PCBs, advanced substrates, IC packaging, complex electronic assemblies, and electro-mechanical sub-systems. The company offers full-process, in-house capabilities that span the entire product lifecycle—from rapid prototyping to cost-effective, high-volume production. Through its exclusive subsidiary, iNPACK, PCB Technologies delivers specialized expertise in miniaturization and next-generation IC packaging solutions. Established in 1981, the company is a global front-runner in cutting-edge electronics manufacturing, serving mission-critical sectors including Military/Defense, Aerospace, Medical, RF/Microwave, and Robotics/Automation.

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The above information, including the Company's estimate of the scope of aggregate sales expected under the Orders placed by the Customer, constitutes forward-looking information as the term is defined under the Securities Law, 1968, and is an estimate based on the information available to the Company as of the date of this report. This information includes, inter alia, reference to future events whose materialization is uncertain, based on estimates and data available to the Company's management, and is conditional on the materialization of various factors, which is uncertain, including in relation to the geopolitical situation in Israel and around the world. Unexpected developments in the geopolitical situation in Israel and around the world, a change in the quantity of Products ordered by the Customer, a change in component prices, cancellation of orders in accordance with the agreed terms and conditions, as well as the risk factors specified in Chapter A of the Company's periodic report may cause the consideration for the Orders to differ from the consideration the Company expects and/or cause a delay in the delivery dates of the Products in the Orders.

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SOURCE PCB Technologies