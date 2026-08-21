Peabody Energy Corporation Investor Alert: Contact SBS by August 24, 2026 for Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or "the Company") for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased Peabody Energy Corporation securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs. Shareholders who purchased shares of BTU during the class period listed are encouraged to contact SBS to find out if they are eligible to recover their losses or lead this lawsuit. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CLASS PERIOD: October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026

DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Details of the Case: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peabody claimed that its Centurion mine was "well ahead of its original schedule," but revealed as part of its Q1 2026 earnings release that the Centurion mine had been delayed, making its 2026 production targets fall out of reach.

We encourage investors to contact Brian Schall and David Schwartz of Schall Brown & Schwartz, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

Why SBS: Schall Brown & Schwartz represents investors around the world, specializing in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. SBS brings together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz. SBS attorneys and their co-counsel are responsible for recovering over a billion dollars for violations of securities laws and corporate misfeasance.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP