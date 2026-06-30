Peabody Names Bryan Quinn President of Global Operations

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced Bryan Quinn has been named President of Global Operations effective August 1, 2026. In this role, he will report to, and work closely with, the Chief Operating Officer to oversee the company's global operations. Bryan will be based in Brisbane and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Bryan brings three decades of experience overseeing mine operations as well as sales and marketing," Jim Grech, Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "We welcome Bryan's expertise and strong leadership background as we continue to enhance our operations management team."

Bryan is a senior mining executive with more than 30 years' experience developing and managing large-scale open cut and underground coal and manganese mines in Australia, the Americas, and Africa. He joins Peabody from his most recent position as CEO of Aurelia Metals in Australia. Prior to this role, Bryan spent 25 years at BHP in a variety of capacities including mergers and acquisitions strategy, joint venture management, and mine management.

He holds an Honours Degree in Engineering (Mining) from the University of New South Wales.

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

SOURCE Peabody