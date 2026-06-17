Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Champion

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) announced the winners of the 13th annual Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship. Hosted in Nashville, TN, this year's event drew 41 finalists from thousands of students (ages 13–22) across the U.S. who qualified by earning an Adobe Certified Professional certification in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign.

2026 Adobe Certifierd Professional U.S. National Champions

By mastering Adobe Creative Cloud software and actively participating in the competition, students not only build their confidence but also develop essential creative skills that are highly valued in today's digital landscape. This hands-on experience provides students with opportunities to apply their knowledge and skills, preparing them for future careers in a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

The winners:

First: Hannah Forbes, Florida

Hannah Forbes, Florida Second: Emily Torres, Florida

Emily Torres, Florida Third: Lulu Emanuele, Ohio

Lulu Emanuele, Ohio Fourth: Adelaide Burk, Oklahoma

Adelaide Burk, Oklahoma Fifth: Annabel Messerle, Maryland

Annabel Messerle, Maryland Sixth: Alexandra Acosta Wettel, Florida

Alexandra Acosta Wettel, Florida Seventh : Payton Earwood, North Carolina

Payton Earwood, North Carolina Eighth : Christian Miller, Oklahoma

Christian Miller, Oklahoma Ninth: Srushti Swami, Georgia

Srushti Swami, Georgia Tenth: Meghan Bartch, Illinois

Why it matters: "Achieving an Adobe certification and participating in this competition help students build self-assurance, acquire important skills, and lay a solid foundation for their professional futures. We are proud to support their progress and recognize the remarkable talents they offer to the design industry. Earning Adobe certifications and excelling in this event marks the beginning of a promising career," said Laura Peterson, Managing Director of Professional Assessments at Pearson.

What's next: The top three finalists will now advance to the Certiport Adobe Certified Professional World Championship in Anaheim, CA, July 27–30. Finalists from more than 30 countries will come to the World Championship and demonstrate their proficiency using Adobe Creative Cloud, competing for the world champion title.

The Adobe Certified Professional credential is highly valued in the digital media and design industry. It serves as objective, globally recognized proof of software and design capabilities, helping students bridge the gap between creative passion and professional hiring requirements. Learn more about the Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship here.

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At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

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SOURCE Pearson