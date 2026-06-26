PUEBLO, Colo., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can parents do when their child seems overwhelmed by sounds, textures, or movement? A HelloNation article answers this question through insights from Kathy Schleifer, Pediatric Occupational Therapy Expert in Pueblo. The feature explains how sensory integration therapy Pueblo professionals use structured, play-based occupational therapy to help children respond more comfortably to the world around them.

Kathy Schleifer, MHS, OTR Speed Speed

Every child experiences sensations differently, but some find ordinary input—like bright lights or noisy rooms—too intense. Schleifer explains that children with sensory processing difficulties might avoid certain textures, cover their ears in crowds, or constantly seek movement to stay alert. These behaviors can puzzle parents, but they often signal sensory challenges that can be addressed through therapy.

The HelloNation article details how sensory integration therapy Pueblo programs help children organize and interpret sensory input more effectively. Pediatric occupational therapists in Pueblo create individualized plans that include fun, movement-based activities such as swinging, climbing, or using textured materials. These experiences encourage the body and brain to communicate more efficiently, reducing discomfort and improving attention, coordination, and emotional regulation.

Sensory integration therapy is grounded in play-based occupational therapy that makes learning feel natural. Schleifer and her team design sessions that look like play but are strategically planned to strengthen neural connections. A child who swings or balances on a board is not just playing—they are training their brain to process motion and balance signals more smoothly. The article notes that over time, these activities can lead to better focus, calmer behavior, and greater participation in daily routines.

Many parents wonder if sensory processing difficulties are the same as autism. Schleifer clarifies that while both can involve sensory differences, they are not the same. A child may experience sensory challenges without being on the autism spectrum, and an autistic child may or may not show sensory sensitivities. The HelloNation article highlights that occupational therapists in Pueblo conduct thorough evaluations to identify each child's sensory profile before beginning therapy. This ensures treatment aligns with their specific needs and developmental goals.

Sensory integration therapy Pueblo programs focus on helping children feel more confident rather than changing who they are. When the nervous system learns to manage input more effectively, children can engage fully in play, school, and social activities. Schleifer explains that progress often appears in small yet powerful ways—such as a child being able to wear new clothes comfortably, sit through class without restlessness, or join a noisy group activity without distress.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that parents play a key role in successful therapy. Occupational therapists provide families with strategies to use at home and school, including the use of weighted blankets, fidget tools, or quiet spaces. These supports help children regulate their sensory experiences across environments. Consistent reinforcement from caregivers ensures that progress made in therapy carries into everyday life.

Play-based occupational therapy helps children explore their sensory world safely and positively. Schleifer's approach in Pueblo blends physical movement with emotional support, allowing children to connect their actions to feelings of calm and control. For instance, a child who once feared certain sounds might learn to manage them by combining movement with focused breathing or by having a structured retreat space. This empowers children to face sensory challenges with greater resilience.

In sensory integration therapy Pueblo families find more than exercises—they discover understanding and relief. Schleifer and her team focus on transforming mealtime stress, dressing struggles, and school difficulties into opportunities for growth. The structured play activities not only improve coordination and attention but also promote self-esteem. Children who once avoided new experiences begin to approach them with curiosity and confidence.

The HelloNation feature also discusses how sensory integration therapy supports emotional regulation. When a child learns to recognize and adapt to sensory input, frustration and meltdowns often decrease. Families notice smoother transitions, better communication, and stronger social engagement. The long-term result is a more peaceful home environment where everyone feels supported and understood.

For many Pueblo families, sensory integration therapy becomes a turning point. Schleifer's compassionate and evidence-based approach demonstrates that with the right guidance, children can thrive in environments that once felt overwhelming. By focusing on play, consistency, and emotional connection, occupational therapists empower both children and parents to embrace progress together.

What Is Sensory Integration Therapy? A Parent's Guide from Pueblo's OT Experts features insights from Kathy Schleifer, Pediatric Occupational Therapy Expert of Pueblo, CO, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation