Pediatric Therapy Expert Wendy Jarvis of Springdale, AR Explains Sensory Processing Differences in HelloNation Feature

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can parents tell the difference between typical childhood quirks and signs of sensory processing differences? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Wendy Jarvis, Pediatric Therapy Expert of Washington County, Arkansas. The article provides insight into how children experience sensory input differently and how an occupational therapist can help families understand and support those differences through sensory integration therapy.

Wendy Jarvis, Owner/Occupational Therapist Speed Speed

The HelloNation article begins by describing how sensory processing challenges often appear in everyday moments. A child who covers their ears during common sounds, avoids certain textures, or refuses particular types of clothing may be showing signs of sensory sensitivity. Another child may constantly jump, crash into objects, or spin without appearing dizzy. Jarvis explains that these behaviors are not simply habits or personality traits—they reflect how a child's nervous system organizes touch, sound, movement, and visual information.

Sensory processing differences fall into two main patterns: sensory avoiding and sensory seeking. The HelloNation article explains that sensory avoiding children tend to pull away from loud noises, crowded environments, or messy textures. They work to protect themselves from input that feels overwhelming. On the other hand, sensory seeking children crave intense input such as deep pressure, movement, or sound. They may climb frequently, seek hugs or squeezes, or make extra noise to satisfy the body's need for stimulation. Jarvis notes that both patterns can appear in the same child depending on the situation and type of sensory input involved.

Parents often struggle to determine when sensory preferences require professional support. According to the HelloNation article, the distinction lies in how much those reactions interfere with daily routines. A toddler who cries at every bath or refuses to walk on grass may be showing sensory defensiveness, while a preschooler who cannot sit still at meals might be relying on constant motion to feel regulated. When sensory behaviors consistently disrupt participation in family or social activities, Jarvis suggests that an occupational therapy evaluation can help identify the underlying causes and guide next steps.

The article emphasizes the importance of understanding sensory processing as a neurological function rather than a behavioral issue. An occupational therapist evaluates how a child interprets input from touch, movement, vision, and hearing while observing responses to new tasks or transitions. If these reactions frequently lead to frustration or withdrawal, sensory integration therapy can help the child process information more efficiently. The goal is not to eliminate sensory differences but to help the brain organize them in a way that supports comfort and confidence in daily life.

Sensory integration therapy provides structured, play-based activities to strengthen a child's ability to handle sensory information. As described in the HelloNation article, a child might swing to develop balance, climb padded structures to build body awareness, or push heavy objects to receive grounding input through the joints and muscles. Another child might practice calming activities such as slow breathing or exploring soft textures. The occupational therapist adjusts each task to match the child's sensory threshold, ensuring that therapy remains supportive and not overwhelming. Over time, these activities help reduce distress and increase flexibility across home, school, and community settings.

A major takeaway from Jarvis's HelloNation feature is the difference between sensory seeking and sensory avoiding behaviors. Recognizing these patterns allows parents to respond with empathy rather than frustration. A sensory seeking child who constantly crashes into furniture is not misbehaving but searching for deep pressure that helps their body feel organized. Likewise, a sensory avoiding child who refuses finger paint is protecting themselves from overwhelming tactile sensations. When parents understand these responses, they can make practical adjustments that support comfort—such as adding movement breaks, offering dim lighting, or providing predictable transitions between tasks.

The article also highlights the role of observation in identifying sensory processing differences. Parents are encouraged to notice patterns over several days, paying attention to triggers, comfort strategies, and the intensity of reactions. Consistent behaviors across multiple settings suggest that sensory input may be affecting how the child experiences daily routines. Jarvis explains that when these patterns persist, an occupational therapist can provide structured testing and individualized recommendations that promote both regulation and independence.

Understanding sensory processing is about creating an environment where children can feel secure and capable. By learning the distinction between sensory seeking and sensory avoiding, families can support their child's sensory needs with patience and practical strategies. The HelloNation article underscores that early attention to sensory processing challenges can ease frustration and help children participate more fully in learning, play, and family life.

Understanding Sensory Processing Differences in Children features insights from Wendy Jarvis, Pediatric Therapy Expert of Washington County, AR, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation