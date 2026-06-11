Peer-reviewed Publication Shows that Lateral Pharma's SCP Drugs for Neuropathic Pain Act Via the Novel Target LanCL1

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lateral Pharma announced the publication of peer-reviewed research in PAIN, a leading journal dedicated to pain research, identifying Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like Protein 1 (LanCL1) as a novel therapeutic target for neuropathic pain, that is responsive to its Stressed Cell Protectant (SCP) drugs.

The publication, titled "Lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 1 (LanCL1): a therapeutic target for neuropathic pain," shows that LAT8881, Lateral Pharma's first-generation SCP peptide, acts via LanCL1 and offers new insights into the biology underlying neuropathic pain.

Painful Neuropathy caused by diabetes, injury, chemotherapy and some viral infections affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Existing therapies provide no benefit in at least half of the patients, have dose-limiting side effects or tolerability concerns, highlighting the need for new approaches.

"This publication marks a pivotal milestone in advancing the biology of neuropathic pain and in accelerating Lateral Pharma's mission. Chronic neuropathic pain is a distressing and debilitating condition that affects around 10% of the population. By identifying LanCL1 as a novel therapeutic target and demonstrating drug activity through this pathway, the research delivers compelling scientific validation for Lateral Pharma's Stressed Cell Protectant platform and its potential to address major unmet medical needs," said David Kenley, Chief Executive Officer of Lateral Pharma.

The publication is consistent with Lateral Pharma's Phase 1b study in patients with chronic lumbar radicular pain (sciatica) which showed LAT8881 was safe and well tolerated, while demonstrating clinically meaningful reductions in provoked pain.

"The publication and the results of our Phase 1b trial supports Lateral Pharma's continued development of SCPs in neuropathy and other conditions," said Kenley.

The publication was authored by researchers from Monash University, the University of Warwick, the University of Bristol, Pacific Discovery Services, Evotec and Lateral Pharma, and is now available online through PAIN.

About Lateral Pharma

Lateral Pharma is an Australian biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics based on the activation of LanCL pathways involved in cellular protection, repair and recovery. The Company is focused on addressing significant unmet medical needs in neuropathic pain, neurology, infectious respiratory disease and healthy longevity.

Publication

Spanswick DC et al. Lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 1 (LanCL1): a therapeutic target for neuropathic pain. PAIN. 2026.

https://journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/9900/lanthionine_synthetase_c_like_protein_1__lancl1__.1196.aspx