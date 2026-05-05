Peerspace Announces 2026 Open Door Awards Showcasing the Most Extraordinary Venues for Rent in the World

The fourth annual awards program introduces two new categories of top spaces, including Best All Inclusive Venues and Best Reunion Spaces
SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace, the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for events, productions, and meetings, today announces its fourth annual Open Door Awards, expanding its celebration of inspiring spaces across the globe. This year's program expands to 12 categories, with two new additions: All Inclusive, where guests can book the venue, food, and drinks all together in one reservation, and Reunions. From milestone events to effortless celebrations, these new categories reflect how people are finding more reasons to come together, and turning to Peerspace to make it happen.
The 2026 awards recognize over 800 exceptional spaces across 23 cities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. The expanded category list includes 12 creative distinctions: All Inclusive, Architectural, Baby Shower, Birthday Party, Dinner Party, DIY Wedding, Global, Outdoor Event, Photo Shoot, Podcast, Reunion, and Team Offsite.
"This year's Open Door Awards celebrate the spaces people trust with their meaningful moments," says Peerspace CMO Luke Tarbi. "From birthday parties to reunions to weddings, these are the venues people choose for the events they'll never forget. The winners reflect the very best of what our host community has to offer."
The award-winning spaces represent the most inspiring locations within the Peerspace marketplace, ranging from architectural gems to cozy spaces for intimate gatherings. A few highlights include:
Open Door Award winners are selected using full-year data from 2025, taking into account factors such as bookings, listing views, host response time, and guest reviews. These awards honor venues where people have chosen to mark life's most important moments, from intimate celebrations to large scale productions.
About Peerspace Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. By opening doors to the most inspiring spaces worldwide, Peerspace empowers creativity while enabling hosts to earn additional income. The company connects guests with 50,000+ unique spaces, ranging from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Founded in San Francisco in 2014, Peerspace is backed by investors including GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover inspiring spaces to meet, create, and celebrate at www.peerspace.com.
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