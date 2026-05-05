Peerspace Announces 2026 Open Door Awards Showcasing the Most Extraordinary Venues for Rent in the World

The 2026 awards recognize over 800 exceptional spaces across 23 cities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. The expanded category list includes 12 creative distinctions: All Inclusive, Architectural, Baby Shower, Birthday Party, Dinner Party, DIY Wedding, Global, Outdoor Event, Photo Shoot, Podcast, Reunion, and Team Offsite.

"This year's Open Door Awards celebrate the spaces people trust with their meaningful moments," says Peerspace CMO Luke Tarbi. "From birthday parties to reunions to weddings, these are the venues people choose for the events they'll never forget. The winners reflect the very best of what our host community has to offer."

The award-winning spaces represent the most inspiring locations within the Peerspace marketplace, ranging from architectural gems to cozy spaces for intimate gatherings. A few highlights include:

Open Door Award winners are selected using full-year data from 2025, taking into account factors such as bookings, listing views, host response time, and guest reviews. These awards honor venues where people have chosen to mark life's most important moments, from intimate celebrations to large scale productions.

The categories recognize the top 10 spaces for events, meetings, and productions across 23 global cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Paris, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington D.C. The category lists celebrate the 10 best spaces in each of the following categories: All Inclusive, Architectural, Baby Shower, Birthday Party, Dinner Party, DIY Wedding, Global, Outdoor Event, Photo Shoot, Podcast, Reunion, and Team Offsite.

For the full list of award winners and top spaces, visit madein.peerspace.com/awards. For more information about booking or listing a space on Peerspace, visit www.peerspace.com.

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. By opening doors to the most inspiring spaces worldwide, Peerspace empowers creativity while enabling hosts to earn additional income. The company connects guests with 50,000+ unique spaces, ranging from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Founded in San Francisco in 2014, Peerspace is backed by investors including GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover inspiring spaces to meet, create, and celebrate at www.peerspace.com.

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SOURCE Peerspace Inc.