Pelico Secures Strategic Investment from AE Ventures to Accelerate AI-Powered Manufacturing Orchestration Across Aerospace and Defense

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelico, the manufacturing orchestration platform powering factory operations for the world's leading industrial companies, today announced a strategic investment from AE Ventures, the venture capital platform of AE Industrial Partners — a private investment firm focused on national security, aerospace and industrial services. The investment was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow; financial terms were not disclosed.

The investment goes well beyond capital. As the venture arm of the leading aerospace and defense investment platform, AE Ventures plugs Pelico directly into the sector's core ecosystem — its OEMs, suppliers and operators — including AE Industrial's portfolio companies and network of strategic limited partners, and accelerates Pelico's expansion across North America. As manufacturers confront historic backlogs and multi-tier supply chain complexity, Pelico's AI-powered platform gives factory teams a single operational picture to anticipate disruptions, prioritize what matters and act in hours instead of weeks. Manufacturers including Boeing, Safran and Daikin have deployed Pelico in as little as 12 weeks, reporting on average a 40% reduction in parts shortages, a 15% improvement in on-time delivery and a 40% reduction in cycle times.

Pelico's momentum also extends into aerospace sustainment, where shop-floor execution directly affects fleet readiness: Boeing Global Services is already using Pelico to connect planning, supply and execution teams around a shared operational picture in complex maintenance and repair operations.

"Aerospace ramp-up is won or lost on the factory floor," said Tarik Benabdallah, CEO and co-founder, Pelico. "Partnering with AE Ventures plugs Pelico into the heart of the aerospace and defense ecosystem and gives us the reach to scale across North America. From production to sustainment — including work already underway with Boeing Global Services — this is a partnership to help the industry deliver."

"The bottleneck in aerospace today is execution — turning order books into deliveries," said Tyler Rowe, Partner, AE Ventures. "Pelico has proven with the industry's most demanding manufacturers that orchestration moves the needle where it counts. We're backing the team and partnering to bring the platform across our network."

About Pelico

Pelico is the manufacturing orchestration platform that empowers factory teams to anticipate disruptions, align priorities and execute at speed. Founded in Paris in 2019 by Tarik Benabdallah, Mamoun Alaoui and Jonathan Hickson, Pelico is deployed by global manufacturers including Boeing, Safran and Daikin. Learn more at www.pelico.ai.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Ventures is the venture capital platform of AE Industrial Partners, a private investment firm with $9.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, focused on highly specialized markets including national security, aerospace and industrials. AE Ventures has completed over 50 investments in early-stage companies that benefit from the deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and network of relationships across the sectors where the firm invests.

Media Contact: Ina Foalea – Chief of Staff, Pelico — [email protected] — +1 (786) 820-2649

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