Pellera Technologies Named 2026 Network Service Provider Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce it has been named Arctic Wolf's 2026 Network Service Provider (NSP) Partner of the Year. The award recognizes the company's leadership in helping organizations strengthen security operations and defend against modern AI driven threats by delivering trusted security outcomes through Arctic Wolf solutions.

As attackers increasingly leverage AI to move faster, scale attacks, and exploit gaps across the attack surface, organizations are under pressure to adopt AI in security operations, without adding complexity or risk. Pellera was recognized for its ability to help joint customers operationalize security in a way that is designed to be reliable, validated, and aligned to today's security needs.

"These partners represent the best of the Arctic Wolf ecosystem," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "They share our commitment to delivering security outcomes customers rely on. Together, we're helping organizations defend at machine speed, while ensuring AI is applied in a way that is validated, governed, and effective in real-world environments."

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize top-performing partners that demonstrate excellence in security expertise, customer outcomes, and strategic alignment. Award recipients are selected based on their ability to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, reduce operational burden on security teams, and achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized as Arctic Wolf's 2026 Network Service Provider Partner of the Year," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This award highlights our commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven security solutions. Together with Arctic Wolf, we help organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with trusted expertise and modern security capabilities designed to strengthen resilience and reduce risk for our customers in an increasingly complex digital world."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies