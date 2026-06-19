Pellera Technologies Named HPE 2026 Solution Provider Partner of the Year for North America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, today announced it has been named HPE Solution Provider Partner of the Year for North America. Presented at HPE Discover 2026, this prestigious award highlights Pellera's exceptional contributions to delivering advanced digital infrastructure solutions and its results-driven collaboration as a Platinum partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

As organizations increasingly invest in AI, hybrid cloud, and digital transformation initiatives, they need partners that can bridge strategy and execution. Pellera was recognized for helping customers modernize infrastructure, unlock the value of data, and achieve meaningful business outcomes through its collaboration with HPE. The HPE Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners who provide that remarkable value to customers and drive significant business growth. The awards honor outstanding achievements in financial performance, innovative solutions, and measurable customer outcomes.

"The HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards spotlight partners who don't just keep pace with innovation, they invest in truly understanding the full HPE portfolio and building the expertise to apply it to real customer challenges," said Simon Ewington, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. "That depth of capability is what turns great technology into measurable outcomes for our customers. HPE is proud to celebrate our partners' achievements and to help them deliver world-class innovation and services for all our customers."

"We are honored to be recognized as HPE's North American Solution Provider Partner of the Year," said Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This award reflects the strength of our partnership with HPE and the dedication of our teams across North America. Together, we enable customers to modernize infrastructure, accelerate AI adoption, and navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape with confidence."

For more information about the HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards, view HPE's official announcement.

About HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is a global leader in enterprise technology, offering AI, cloud, and networking solutions to help organizations achieve their goals. HPE specializes in optimizing operations, turning data into actionable insights, and driving innovation across industries. Learn more at www.hpe.com.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies