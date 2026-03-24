Pellera Technologies Named to CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Pellera on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights North American solution providers that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

"We are honored to be recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for 2026," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of the Pellera team in delivering innovative IT solutions, including our focus on AI-driven advancements, that empower our clients to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape. We remain committed to advancing our capabilities and delivering meaningful outcomes and exceptional value to our customers as we continue to drive momentum."

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 is available at crn.com/techelite250.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies