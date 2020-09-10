Pence Capital Management Achieves More Than $1 Billion In UIT Assets Across The Firm's Fast-Growing Portfolio Strategies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Capital Management ("the firm" or "PCM"), a leading investment adviser firm, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in assets across five fast-growing Unit Investment Trust (UIT) strategies for which the firm serves as Portfolio Consultant. This includes the Ubiquitous Strategy Portfolio, which Nasdaq ranked No.1 in Capital Appreciation for Domestic Equity UITs by five-year composite performance as of June 30, 2020.

Dryden Pence, Founder of Pence Capital Management, said, "We are thrilled by the success of our unit investment trust offerings, including one that is in the top of its class compared to industry peers. That so many investors have sought to meet their needs and objectives using these strategies is a validation of all the hard work our team has put in to coming up with a unique approach that seeks to spot future value. Because UITs typically issue redeemable securities, conduct a one-time public offering of a fixed number of units and are created with a termination date until which time they hold a relatively stable portfolio, they are an ideal vehicle to ride companies poised to benefit from specific investment themes."

The firm's Unit Investment Trusts that collectively have exceeded $1 billion in assets are the Ubiquitous Strategy Portfolio UIT, the Building America Strategy Portfolio UIT, the Human Behavior Strategy Portfolio UIT, the Recovery Strategy Portfolio UIT and the Transformers Strategy Portfolio UIT. Advisors Asset Management (AAM), an SEC registered investment advisor based in Monument, Colorado, is the distribution sponsor of these UITs.

Nasdaq Information Services publishes a monthly UIT Scorecard in partnership with Investment Goal Strategy that breaks down top performers by asset classification, performance timeframe, distribution sponsor, strategy cumulative return and strategy compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Pence Capital Management's Ubiquitous Strategy Portfolio UIT outpaced all others in the Domestic Equity category with a strategy cumulative return of 180.20% and a strategy CAGR of 22.88% for the five-year period beginning July 2015.

Dryden Pence continued, "Our success has been driven by a unique understanding of consumer behavior, which allows us to identify big knowable themes and critical supply chain choke points. This approach has only become more vital in the current macroeconomic environment, where dire challenges to public health are reshaping commerce trends and consumer attitudes."

About Pence Capital Management

Founded in 2015 and based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Capital Management (PCM) is a leading investment adviser firm that delivers unique, proprietary strategies and portfolio consultant services involving Unit Investment Trusts (UITs). Our disciplined methodology understands the role of psychology and competitive strategy in maximizing investment opportunities. As of June 30, 2020, Pence Capital Management advised or consulted on seven UITs with total combined assets of approximately $1.3 billion. These UITs are distributed through Advisors Asset Management and First Trust Portfolios. For more information, please visit https://pencecapital.com/

Our services are limited to the structure or design of each UIT and do not include a periodic review of performance. Clients are responsible for the direct use of the UITs and the management of underlying client assets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies made reference to directly or indirectly in this message) will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. You should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this message serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice.

Media Contacts:

Michael Dugan or Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4858

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Pence Capital Management

Related Links

https://pencecapital.com/

