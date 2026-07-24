Pennyroyal Healthcare Services Provides Notice of Data Incident

PRINCETON, Ky., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennyroyal Healthcare Services ("Pennyroyal") experienced a data security incident that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' data. Pennyroyal provided notice of this event to potentially affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On or around January 3, 2026, Pennyroyal learned that certain data within its network may have been accessed without authorization. In response, Pennyroyal promptly initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed Pennyroyal's network on January 2, 2026. Pennyroyal then undertook a comprehensive review of those files and learned that certain personal information was contained within the potentially affected data. Pennyroyal then gathered the information needed to effectuate notice, including but not limited to the names of the affected individuals and their address information, which was completed on July 17, 2026.

The accessible information varies by individual but may include an individual's name in combination with an account number, diagnosis, diagnosis code, treatment location, treatment type, procedure type, provider name, medical date of service, prescription information, billing/claim information, health insurance claim number, health benefit plan name, health insurance information, subscriber member number, patient account number, patient ID number, treatment cost, beneficiary number, health insurance policy number, health insurance group number, Medicaid ID, date of birth, mental or physical condition, mental or physical treatment, medical record number, driver's license or state ID, Social Security number, admission date, other medical benefits/entitlements, taxpayer ID number, date of death, routing number, passport number, payment card number, payment card PIN, payment card expiration date, username and password, biometric data, discharge date, sickness certificate, other medical benefits/entitlements. Pennyroyal has no evidence of any misuse or attempted misuse of the accessible information. Pennyroyal provided notice of this event to the potentially affected individuals beginning on July 24, 2026.

Pennyroyal has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available at 1-833-851-9448 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

SOURCE Pennyroyal Healthcare Services