Penry Psychology Expands Neuroaffirming ADHD Assessments to 43 States via PSYPACT

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Katie Penry, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Southern Alabama, is officially expanding her specialized ADHD assessment services to residents in 43 PSYPACT participating states. Her initiative approach brings a modern and neuroaffirming diagnostic model to two populations that often go overlooked in traditional clinical settings: women navigating the complex middle years of life between ages 30 and 55 and college students seeking academic clarity.

Traditional diagnostic models often fail these specific groups by focusing almost exclusively on impairment and deficits. Dr. Penry's evidence-based protocol shifts this narrative by integrating the proprietary Penry Inventory of Strengths and Impacts (PISI) alongside gold standard psychometric tools. This dual approach ensures that a diagnosis is not merely a label but a roadmap that leverages an individual's inherent cognitive advantages like hyperfocus and divergent thinking.

For women in the 30 to 55 age range, ADHD often presents as chronic burnout and exhaustion or a feeling of being perpetually behind. Many have spent decades struggling with untreated symptoms because it is estimated that only 20% of adults with the condition are properly diagnosed. By leveraging secure and proprietary technology to automate data synthesis, Penry Psychology offers a streamlined assessment experience at a price point significantly more accessible than traditional neuropsychological competitors.

College students face a different set of pressures where undiagnosed ADHD can lead to a threefold increase in high school dropout rates and significant risk for developing substance use disorders as they age. The Penry Psychology model uses AI enhanced conversational intake to refine the gathering of developmental history and multi informant data. This technology allows for a faster turnaround of actionable reports which are essential for securing university accommodations and refining treatment plans.

Dr. Penry brings a unique clinical background to this work including 15+ years of clinical experience, and 5 years in scalable mental health technologies. Her experience spans from treating severe mental illness to innovating in maternal mental health. As a compassionate strategist, she bridges the gap between complex psychological theory and the practical and daily needs of her patients.

Detailed information on the assessment tiers and scheduling is available at www.penrypsychology.com.

About Penry Psychology, LLC Penry Psychology is a Southern Alabama based practice specializing in neuroaffirming ADHD evaluations for children and adults. By blending gold standard psychometrics with innovative technology, Dr. Katie Penry provides rigorous and efficient diagnostic care across the United States.

SOURCE Penry Psychology