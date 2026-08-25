Pensacola Beach Brawl Returns Sept. 25-27 for Three Days of High-Intensity Fitness Competition

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Pensacola Beach will once again provide the backdrop for the 2026 Fall Beach Brawl, Sept. 25–27, bringing three days of high-intensity fitness competition to Casino Beach.

Voted the #1 Best Beach in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, Pensacola Beach offers a spectacular setting for an event that drew participants from 33 states and four countries in 2025.

Pensacola Beach will once again host the 2026 Pensacola Beach Brawl, September 25-27, bringing three days of high-intensity competition to the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Pensacola Beach.

Now in its 15th year, Pensacola Beach Brawl was founded in 2012 and is held twice annually in the spring and fall. The fall event will feature three days of competition, beginning Friday, Sept. 25, with elite athletes. Individual competition continues Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by four-person team competition Sunday, Sept. 27.

Unlike many fitness competitions, Beach Brawl does not require qualifying events or prerequisites to enter. The participant-friendly format also eliminates managed corral times, allowing competitors to focus on the challenge while enjoying the unique experience of competing on Pensacola Beach.

"Beach Brawl is a unique combination of serious competition, community and the incredible setting of Pensacola Beach," said Brian Brand, owner and event director of Pensacola Beach Brawl. "Athletes come ready to compete, but they also come to have fun, make connections and enjoy everything Pensacola Beach has to offer."

The competition will take place at the Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, giving spectators an up-close view of the action. Admission is free for spectators, making the event accessible to athletes' families, friends, visitors and the local community.

The weekend also brings athletes, coaches, family members and spectators to Pensacola Beach, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the area's beaches, restaurants, attractions and outdoor activities while they are in town.

Registration and additional information about the 2026 Fall Beach Brawl, including competition divisions and workouts, are available at pensacolabeachbrawl.com.

About Pensacola Beach Brawl

Founded in 2012, Pensacola Beach Brawl is a bi-annual fitness competition held each spring and fall on Pensacola Beach, Florida. The event brings athletes and teams together for challenging competition in a fun, beachside environment. Its motto: "Celebrate community and compete in Paradise."

SOURCE Pensacola Beach Brawl