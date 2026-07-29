PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP REPORTS QUARTERLY RESULTS

New and Used Automotive Units Delivered Increase 5% to Over 125,000

Quarterly Revenue Increases 6% to $8.5 Billion

Income Before Taxes of $354 Million; Net Income of $260 Million; Earnings Per Share of $3.96

Adjusted Income Before Taxes of $323 Million; Adjusted Net Income of $238 Million; Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $3.62

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the quarter, revenue increased 6% to $8.5 billion when compared to $8.0 billion for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $260.4 million compared to $266.6 million for the same period in 2025, and related earnings per share was $3.96 compared to $4.03 for the same period in 2025. These GAAP results include a gain on the sale of dealerships, as well as the full quarterly results of Penske Motor Group in both periods, which are required by GAAP for common control transactions (see Non-GAAP reconciliations below). Excluding the gain on the sale of dealerships, as reconciled in the attached schedules, adjusted income before taxes was $323.3 million, adjusted net income was $237.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $3.62. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $47.2 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.7 million, and earnings per share by $0.02.

Commenting on the Company's results, Chair Roger Penske said, "In the second quarter of 2026, our diversified business delivered over 125,000 retail automotive units and more than 5,400 commercial truck units. Retail automotive same-store revenue increased 6%. Retail automotive new and used vehicle gross profit per unit remained strong and consistent when compared to the first quarter of 2026, and service and parts gross margin increased by 80 basis points. Additionally, I am encouraged with the trends we are experiencing across the commercial truck market from an improved freight environment, driving strong orders of Class 8 trucks."

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue was $16.4 billion compared to $16.0 billion for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $494.9 million compared to $524.3 million for the same period in 2025, and related earnings per share was $7.52 compared to $7.89 for the same period in 2025. These GAAP results include a gain on the sale of dealerships, certain disposals and other charges, as well as the full results of Penske Motor Group in both periods, which are required by GAAP for common control transactions (see Non-GAAP reconciliations below). Excluding the gain on the sale of dealerships and certain disposals and other charges, as reconciled in the attached schedules, adjusted income before taxes was $599.6 million, adjusted net income was $438.3 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $6.66. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $274.8 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $5.1 million, and earnings per share by $0.07.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, total new units delivered increased 5% and used units delivered increased 4%. The increase in new units is attributed to resilient consumer demand, coupled with improved new vehicle availability from certain manufacturers. Total retail automotive revenue increased 6% to $7.3 billion and increased 6% on a same-store basis. On a sequential basis when compared to the first quarter of 2026, new vehicle gross profit per unit decreased $1 and used vehicle gross profit per unit increased $19. When compared to the prior year period, same-store retail automotive service and parts revenue increased 2%, gross profit increased 3%, and gross margin improved 80 basis points to 59.5%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, total new units delivered remained flat and used units delivered increased 2%. Total retail automotive revenue increased 3% to $14.3 billion and increased 3% on a same-store basis. When compared to the prior year period, same-store retail automotive service and parts revenue increased 3%, gross profit increased 5%, and gross margin improved 60 basis points to 59.2%.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company's retail commercial truck dealerships retailed 5,431 new and used units and generated $927.8 million in revenue and $47.2 million in income before taxes. This compares to 5,339 new and used units, $943.6 million of revenue, and $54.2 million in income before taxes during the same period in the prior year as lower order intake related to the weak freight environment in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 impacted truck deliveries during the second quarter of 2026. The Class 8 market order activity began to increase in late 2025 as the freight recession started to show signs of improvement. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, North American Class 8 commercial truck orders increased 118% when compared to the same period in the prior year according to industry sources. In addition, our retail commercial truck dealership operations experienced a 5% increase in service and parts revenue during the quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company's retail commercial truck dealerships retailed 9,014 new and used units and generated $1.6 billion in revenue and $83.5 million in income before taxes. This compares to 10,053 new and used units, $1.8 billion in revenue, and $99.3 million in income before taxes during the same period in the prior year.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 379,200 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, PTS' results reflect the improved freight environment, and the Company recorded a 7% increase in earnings to $57.4 million and a 14% increase in earnings to $98.5 million, respectively, driven by growth in full-service leasing, improved fleet utilization, lower operating expenses, and lower interest costs, partially offset by continued challenges in the rental market and by a lower gain on the sale of used trucks.

Corporate Development, Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

The Company's strong balance sheet, cash flow generation, and best-in-class leverage continue to support our flexible capital allocation approach. In February 2026, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of Lexus of Orlando and Lexus of Winter Park, both located in the Orlando metropolitan area of Central Florida. The acquisition is expected to add $450 million in estimated annualized revenue. Coupled with the acquisitions in November 2025, the Company has acquired two Toyota and four Lexus dealerships in the last nine months, which are expected to generate approximately $2 billion in estimated annualized revenue.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 265,104 shares of common stock for approximately $42.5 million. As of June 30, 2026, $221.2 million remained outstanding and available for repurchases under our securities repurchase program. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in liquidity, including $70 million in cash and $1.3 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements and revolving mortgage facilities. The Company's leverage ratio at June 30, 2026 was 1.7x. During July 2026, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 1.4%, or $0.02 per share, to $1.44 per share, representing a forward dividend yield of 2.7%. The increase represents the Company's 23rd consecutive quarterly increase. On a trailing twelve month basis, the dividend payout ratio is 41%. The dividend is payable September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (833) 461-5787 [International, please dial (585) 542-9983] using access code 895612473. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet, available through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the second quarter 2026 financial results has been posted to the Investors section of the Company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the Company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Australia and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,600 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 40,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 379,200 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income before taxes, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted financial measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance, expectations, acquisition activity, future plans, and future revenues. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to macro-economic, geo-political, and industry conditions and events, including their impact on sales of new and used vehicles, service and parts, and repair and maintenance services, the availability of consumer credit, changes in consumer demand, consumer confidence levels, fuel prices, demand for trucks to move freight with respect to Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") and Premier Truck Group, and other freight metrics such as spot rates or miles driven, personal discretionary spending levels, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and unemployment rates; our ability to obtain vehicles and parts from our manufacturers, especially in light of supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters, tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers, any shortages of vehicle components, international conflicts, challenges in sourcing labor, labor strikes, work stoppages, or other disruptions; the control our manufacturer partners can exert over our operations and our reliance on them for various aspects of our business; risks to our reputation and those of our manufacturer partners; changes in the retail model from direct sales by manufacturers, a transition to an agency model of sales, sales by online competitors, or from the expansion of electric vehicles; disruptions to the security and availability of our information technology systems and those of our third-party providers, which systems are increasingly threatened by ransomware and other cyber-attacks; the effects of a pandemic on the global economy, including our ability to react effectively to changing business conditions in light of any pandemic; the impact of tariffs targeting imported vehicles and parts, as well as changes or increases in tariffs, trade restrictions, trade disputes, or non-tariff trade barriers; the rate of inflation, including its impact on vehicle affordability; our ability to consummate, integrate, and realize returns on our acquisitions; with respect to PTS, changes in the financial health of its customers, labor strikes, or work stoppages by its employees, a reduction in PTS' asset utilization rates, the cost of acquiring and the continued availability from truck manufacturers and suppliers of vehicles and parts for its fleet, including with respect to the effect of various regulations concerning its vehicle fleet, changes in the values of used trucks, which affect PTS' profitability on truck sales, and regulatory risks and related compliance costs; our ability to realize returns on our significant capital investments in new and upgraded dealership facilities; our ability to navigate a rapidly changing automotive and truck landscape; our ability to respond to new or enhanced regulations in both our domestic and international markets relating to dealerships and vehicle sales, including those related to the sales process, emissions standards, or electrification; the success of our distribution of commercial vehicles, engines, and power systems; natural disasters; recall initiatives or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us; risks and uncertainties relating to an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding take private proposal received from Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and their affiliates to acquire all of the shares of the Company not already owned by them, including the possibility that any such transaction may not be pursued, approved, or consummated on the proposed terms, within any anticipated timeline, or at all; the outcome of legal and administrative matters and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, risks, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. The risks and uncertainties discussed above are not exhaustive and additional risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave Anthony Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2812 248-648-2540 [email protected] [email protected]

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Revenue $ 8,512.7

$ 8,032.5

6.0 %

$ 16,376.3

$ 15,986.3

2.4 % Cost of Sales 7,155.7

6,680.3

7.1 %

13,719.9

13,312.7

3.1 % Gross Profit $ 1,357.0

$ 1,352.2

0.4 %

$ 2,656.4

$ 2,673.6

(0.6) % SG&A Expenses 974.0

943.8

3.2 %

1,939.6

1,895.2

2.3 % Depreciation 45.4

43.1

5.3 %

90.2

83.7

7.8 % Operating Income $ 337.6

$ 365.3

(7.6) %

$ 626.6

$ 694.7

(9.8) % Floor Plan Interest Expense (38.5)

(43.8)

(12.1) %

(76.6)

(85.8)

(10.7) % Other Interest Expense (33.1)

(21.6)

53.2 %

(61.5)

(44.1)

39.5 % Gain on Sale of Dealerships 30.5

—

nm

90.9

52.3

73.8 % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 57.3

53.6

6.9 %

98.1

86.9

12.9 % Income Before Income Taxes $ 353.8

$ 353.5

0.1 %

$ 677.5

$ 704.0

(3.8) % Income Taxes (92.6)

(86.0)

7.7 %

(181.4)

(178.1)

1.9 % Net Income $ 261.2

$ 267.5

(2.4) %

$ 496.1

$ 525.9

(5.7) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.8

0.9

(11.1) %

1.2

1.6

(25.0) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 260.4

$ 266.6

(2.3) %

$ 494.9

$ 524.3

(5.6) %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Net Income $ 261.2

$ 267.5

(2.4) %

$ 496.1

$ 525.9

(5.7) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.8

0.9

(11.1) %

1.2

1.6

(25.0) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 260.4

$ 266.6

(2.3) %

$ 494.9

$ 524.3

(5.6) % Earnings Per Share $ 3.96

$ 4.03

(1.7) %

$ 7.52

$ 7.89

(4.7) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 65.7

66.2

(0.8) %

65.8

66.5

(1.1) %







nm – not meaningful

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 69.5

$ 64.7 Accounts Receivable, Net



1,061.9



1,070.3 Inventories



5,109.7



4,814.7 Other Current Assets



269.9



242.9 Total Current Assets



6,511.0



6,192.6 Property and Equipment, Net



3,289.8



3,224.6 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,493.2



2,543.8 Intangibles



4,107.9



3,599.9 Other Long-Term Assets



2,083.4



2,036.8 Total Assets

$ 18,485.3

$ 17,597.7













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,700.7

$ 2,532.8 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,664.4



1,561.5 Accounts Payable



915.2



899.8 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



1,017.3



930.0 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



377.3



355.0 Total Current Liabilities



6,674.9



6,279.1 Long-Term Debt



2,118.7



1,810.5 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,389.8



2,461.5 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,468.5



1,465.7 Total Liabilities



12,651.9



12,016.8 Equity



5,833.4



5,580.9 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 18,485.3

$ 17,597.7

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 62.2 %

63.6 %

60.3 %

62.4 % U.K. 26.1 %

26.0 %

27.9 %

27.6 % Other International 11.7 %

10.4 %

11.8 %

10.0 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 7,301.0

$ 6,887.7

$ 14,268.1

$ 13,806.3 Retail Commercial Truck 927.8

943.6

1,622.4

1,767.3 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 283.9

201.2

485.8

412.7 Total $ 8,512.7

$ 8,032.5

$ 16,376.3

$ 15,986.3















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,156.5

$ 1,164.4

$ 2,281.5

$ 2,300.6 Retail Commercial Truck 142.8

143.6

271.0

284.6 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 57.7

44.2

103.9

88.4 Total $ 1,357.0

$ 1,352.2

$ 2,656.4

$ 2,673.6















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 15.8 %

16.9 %

16.0 %

16.7 % Retail Commercial Truck 15.4 %

15.2 %

16.7 %

16.1 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 20.3 %

22.0 %

21.4 %

21.4 % Total 15.9 %

16.8 %

16.2 %

16.7 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 15.9 %

16.8 %

16.2 %

16.7 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 11.4 %

11.7 %

11.8 %

11.9 % Operating Income 4.0 %

4.5 %

3.8 %

4.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 4.2 %

4.4 %

4.1 %

4.4 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 71.8 %

69.8 %

73.0 %

70.9 % Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses(1) 71.8 %

69.9 %

72.5 %

70.0 % Operating Income 24.9 %

27.0 %

23.6 %

26.0 %





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025















EBITDA(1) $ 432.3

$ 418.2

$ 829.2

$ 831.8 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 401.8

$ 400.6

$ 751.3

$ 773.0 Floor Plan Credits $ 17.7

$ 16.3

$ 32.8

$ 32.1 Property Rent Expense $ 71.1

$ 70.3

$ 144.0

$ 139.9











(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

55,136



52,985

4.1 %



105,172



108,509

(3.1) % New Agency

11,195



10,079

11.1 %



24,206



20,765

16.6 % Total New Delivered

66,331



63,064

5.2 %



129,378



129,274

0.1 % Used Retail

59,070



56,802

4.0 %



119,196



117,289

1.6 % Total New and Used Delivered

125,401



119,866

4.6 %



248,574



246,563

0.8 %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 3,375.4

$ 3,188.1

5.9 %

$ 6,456.1

$ 6,436.1

0.3 % Used Vehicles

2,471.9



2,259.4

9.4 %



4,901.3



4,523.5

8.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net

211.0



208.2

1.3 %



413.3



413.6

(0.1) % Service and Parts

867.1



853.4

1.6 %



1,731.0



1,679.0

3.1 % Fleet and Wholesale

375.6



378.6

(0.8) %



766.4



754.1

1.6 % Total Revenue $ 7,301.0

$ 6,887.7

6.0 %

$ 14,268.1

$ 13,806.3

3.3 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 290.1

$ 306.4

(5.3) %

$ 560.4

$ 608.9

(8.0) % Used Vehicles

123.8



130.6

(5.2) %



248.6



258.7

(3.9) % Finance and Insurance, Net

211.0



208.2

1.3 %



413.3



413.6

(0.1) % Service and Parts

517.0



501.4

3.1 %



1,026.7



983.8

4.4 % Fleet and Wholesale

14.6



17.8

(18.0) %



32.5



35.6

(8.7) % Total Gross Profit $ 1,156.5

$ 1,164.4

(0.7) %

$ 2,281.5

$ 2,300.6

(0.8) %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,701

$ 59,691

1.7 %

$ 60,798

$ 58,836

3.3 % Used Vehicles

41,847



39,776

5.2 %



41,120



38,567

6.6 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 4,782

$ 5,337

(10.4) %

$ 4,782

$ 5,172

(7.5) % New Agency

2,772



2,701

2.6 %



2,790



2,659

4.9 % Used Vehicles

2,095



2,298

(8.8) %



2,085



2,206

(5.5) % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,807



1,863

(3.0) %



1,797



1,798

(0.1) %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

8.6 %



9.6 %

(100)bps



8.7 %



9.5 %

(80)bps Used Vehicles

5.0 %



5.8 %

(80)bps



5.1 %



5.7 %

(60)bps Service and Parts

59.6 %



58.8 %

+80bps



59.3 %



58.6 %

+70bps Fleet and Wholesale

3.9 %



4.7 %

(80)bps



4.2 %



4.7 %

(50)bps Total Gross Margin

15.8 %



16.9 %

(110)bps



16.0 %



16.7 %

(70)bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

46.2 %



46.3 %

(10)bps



45.2 %



46.6 %

(140)bps Used Vehicles

33.9 %



32.8 %

+110bps



34.4 %



32.8 %

+160bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.9 %



3.0 %

(10)bps



2.9 %



3.0 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

11.9 %



12.4 %

(50)bps



12.1 %



12.2 %

(10)bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.1 %



5.5 %

(40)bps



5.4 %



5.4 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.1 %



26.3 %

(120)bps



24.6 %



26.5 %

(190)bps Used Vehicles

10.7 %



11.2 %

(50)bps



10.9 %



11.2 %

(30)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.2 %



17.9 %

+30bps



18.1 %



18.0 %

+10bps Service and Parts

44.7 %



43.1 %

+160bps



45.0 %



42.8 %

+220bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.3 %



1.5 %

(20)bps



1.4 %



1.5 %

(10)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

53,774



51,847

3.7 %



102,305



105,889

(3.4) % New Agency

11,195



10,079

11.1 %



24,206



20,765

16.6 % Total New Delivered

64,969



61,926

4.9 %



126,511



126,654

(0.1) % Used Retail

57,802



55,034

5.0 %



116,007



112,858

2.8 % Total New and Used Delivered

122,771



116,960

5.0 %



242,518



239,512

1.3 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 3,281.9

$ 3,126.4

5.0 %

$ 6,269.3

$ 6,299.4

(0.5) % Used Vehicles

2,422.6



2,204.3

9.9 %



4,792.5



4,392.7

9.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net

207.1



203.9

1.6 %



404.7



403.4

0.3 % Service and Parts

852.1



835.7

2.0 %



1,693.4



1,639.7

3.3 % Fleet and Wholesale

356.2



367.0

(2.9) %



730.0



728.9

0.2 % Total Revenue $ 7,119.9

$ 6,737.3

5.7 %

$ 13,889.9

$ 13,464.1

3.2 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 280.6

$ 301.4

(6.9) %

$ 542.1

$ 598.2

(9.4) % Used Vehicles

120.7



127.5

(5.3) %



242.4



252.3

(3.9) % Finance and Insurance, Net

207.1



203.9

1.6 %



404.7



403.4

0.3 % Service and Parts

507.3



490.8

3.4 %



1,003.3



960.4

4.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

14.6



17.8

(18.0) %



32.5



35.7

(9.0) % Total Gross Profit $ 1,130.3

$ 1,141.4

(1.0) %

$ 2,225.0

$ 2,250.0

(1.1) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,500

$ 59,810

1.2 %

$ 60,676

$ 59,001

2.8 % Used Vehicles

41,912



40,054

4.6 %



41,312



38,922

6.1 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 4,726

$ 5,358

(11.8) %

$ 4,737

$ 5,199

(8.9) % New Agency

2,772



2,558

8.4 %



2,790



2,467

13.1 % Used Vehicles

2,088



2,317

(9.9) %



2,090



2,236

(6.5) % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,815



1,887

(3.8) %



1,808



1,828

(1.1) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

8.5 %



9.6 %

(110)bps



8.6 %



9.5 %

(90)bps Used Vehicles

5.0 %



5.8 %

(80)bps



5.1 %



5.7 %

(60)bps Service and Parts

59.5 %



58.7 %

+80bps



59.2 %



58.6 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.1 %



4.9 %

(80)bps



4.5 %



4.9 %

(40)bps Total Gross Margin

15.9 %



16.9 %

(100)bps



16.0 %



16.7 %

(70)bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

46.1 %



46.4 %

(30)bps



45.1 %



46.8 %

(170)bps Used Vehicles

34.0 %



32.7 %

+130bps



34.5 %



32.6 %

+190bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.9 %



3.0 %

(10)bps



2.9 %



3.0 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

12.0 %



12.4 %

(40)bps



12.2 %



12.2 %

—bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.0 %



5.5 %

(50)bps



5.3 %



5.4 %

(10)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

24.8 %



26.4 %

(160)bps



24.4 %



26.6 %

(220)bps Used Vehicles

10.7 %



11.2 %

(50)bps



10.9 %



11.2 %

(30)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.3 %



17.9 %

+40bps



18.2 %



17.9 %

+30bps Service and Parts

44.9 %



43.0 %

+190bps



45.1 %



42.7 %

+240bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.3 %



1.5 %

(20)bps



1.4 %



1.6 %

(20)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

4,276



4,638

(7.8) %



7,062



8,377

(15.7) % Used Retail

1,155



701

64.8 %



1,952



1,676

16.5 % Total

5,431



5,339

1.7 %



9,014



10,053

(10.3) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 594.3

$ 655.6

(9.4) %

$ 995.5

$ 1,182.8

(15.8) % Used Vehicles

86.6



52.7

64.3 %



138.8



116.5

19.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.5



4.0

12.5 %



8.0



8.5

(5.9) % Service and Parts

237.7



226.7

4.9 %



469.9



448.7

4.7 % Wholesale and Other

4.7



4.6

2.2 %



10.2



10.8

(5.6) % Total Revenue $ 927.8

$ 943.6

(1.7) %

$ 1,622.4

$ 1,767.3

(8.2) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 30.3

$ 36.6

(17.2) %

$ 53.4

$ 70.1

(23.8) % Used Vehicles

10.3



4.9

110.2 %



15.8



12.2

29.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.5



4.0

12.5 %



8.0



8.5

(5.9) % Service and Parts

94.5



94.9

(0.4) %



187.8



187.5

0.2 % Wholesale and Other

3.2



3.2

— %



6.0



6.3

(4.8) % Total Gross Profit $ 142.8

$ 143.6

(0.6) %

$ 271.0

$ 284.6

(4.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 138,979

$ 141,345

(1.7) %

$ 140,967

$ 141,186

(0.2) % Used Vehicles

74,991



75,223

(0.3) %



71,114



69,548

2.3 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 7,083

$ 7,889

(10.2) %

$ 7,568

$ 8,367

(9.5) % Used Vehicles

8,923



7,037

26.8 %



8,092



7,278

11.2 % Finance and Insurance

833



741

12.4 %



887



839

5.7 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.1 %



5.6 %

(50)bps



5.4 %



5.9 %

(50)bps Used Vehicles

11.9 %



9.3 %

+260bps



11.4 %



10.5 %

+90bps Service and Parts

39.8 %



41.9 %

(210)bps



40.0 %



41.8 %

(180)bps Wholesale and Other

68.1 %



69.6 %

(150)bps



58.8 %



58.3 %

+50bps Total Gross Margin

15.4 %



15.2 %

+20bps



16.7 %



16.1 %

+60bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

64.1 %



69.5 %

(540)bps



61.4 %



66.9 %

(550)bps Used Vehicles

9.3 %



5.6 %

+370bps



8.6 %



6.6 %

+200bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.5 %



0.4 %

+10bps



0.5 %



0.5 %

—bps Service and Parts

25.6 %



24.0 %

+160bps



29.0 %



25.4 %

+360bps Wholesale and Other

0.5 %



0.5 %

—bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

21.2 %



25.5 %

(430)bps



19.7 %



24.6 %

(490)bps Used Vehicles

7.2 %



3.4 %

+380bps



5.8 %



4.3 %

+150bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.2 %



2.8 %

+40bps



3.0 %



3.0 %

—bps Service and Parts

66.2 %



66.1 %

+10bps



69.3 %



65.9 %

+340bps Wholesale and Other

2.2 %



2.2 %

—bps



2.2 %



2.2 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

4,276



4,638

(7.8) %



7,062



8,377

(15.7) % Used Retail

1,155



701

64.8 %



1,952



1,676

16.5 % Total

5,431



5,339

1.7 %



9,014



10,053

(10.3) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 594.3

$ 655.6

(9.4) %

$ 995.5

$ 1,182.8

(15.8) % Used Vehicles

86.6



52.7

64.3 %



138.8



116.5

19.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.5



4.0

12.5 %



8.0



8.4

(4.8) % Service and Parts

235.5



226.0

4.2 %



465.7



447.2

4.1 % Wholesale and Other

4.6



4.6

— %



10.2



10.9

(6.4) % Total Revenue $ 925.5

$ 942.9

(1.8) %

$ 1,618.2

$ 1,765.8

(8.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 30.3

$ 36.6

(17.2) %

$ 53.4

$ 70.1

(23.8) % Used Vehicles

10.3



4.9

110.2 %



15.8



12.2

29.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.5



4.0

12.5 %



8.0



8.4

(4.8) % Service and Parts

93.4



94.5

(1.2) %



185.5



186.8

(0.7) % Wholesale and Other

2.9



2.9

— %



5.6



6.0

(6.7) % Total Gross Profit $ 141.4

$ 142.9

(1.0) %

$ 268.3

$ 283.5

(5.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 138,979

$ 141,345

(1.7) %

$ 140,967

$ 141,186

(0.2) % Used Vehicles

74,991



75,223

(0.3) %



71,114



69,548

2.3 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 7,083

$ 7,889

(10.2) %

$ 7,568

$ 8,367

(9.5) % Used Vehicles

8,923



7,037

26.8 %



8,092



7,278

11.2 % Finance and Insurance

833



742

12.3 %



887



839

5.7 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.1 %



5.6 %

(50)bps



5.4 %



5.9 %

(50)bps Used Vehicles

11.9 %



9.3 %

+260bps



11.4 %



10.5 %

+90bps Service and Parts

39.7 %



41.8 %

(210)bps



39.8 %



41.8 %

(200)bps Wholesale and Other

63.0 %



63.0 %

—bps



54.9 %



55.0 %

(10)bps Total Gross Margin

15.3 %



15.2 %

+10bps



16.6 %



16.1 %

+50bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

64.2 %



69.5 %

(530)bps



61.5 %



67.0 %

(550)bps Used Vehicles

9.4 %



5.6 %

+380bps



8.6 %



6.6 %

+200bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.5 %



0.4 %

+10bps



0.5 %



0.5 %

—bps Service and Parts

25.4 %



24.0 %

+140bps



28.8 %



25.3 %

+350bps Wholesale and Other

0.5 %



0.5 %

—bps



0.6 %



0.6 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

21.4 %



25.6 %

(420)bps



19.9 %



24.7 %

(480)bps Used Vehicles

7.3 %



3.4 %

+390bps



5.9 %



4.3 %

+160bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.2 %



2.8 %

+40bps



3.0 %



3.0 %

—bps Service and Parts

66.1 %



66.1 %

—bps



69.1 %



65.9 %

+320bps Wholesale and Other

2.0 %



2.1 %

(10)bps



2.1 %



2.1 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 24 %

25 %

24 %

26 % Porsche 10 %

10 %

10 %

9 % Audi 8 %

9 %

9 %

9 % Mercedes-Benz 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 % Land Rover / Jaguar 7 %

7 %

7 %

7 % Lexus 6 %

5 %

6 %

5 % Ferrari / Maserati 4 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 1 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Total Premium 70 %

71 %

71 %

71 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 13 %

13 %

13 %

13 % Honda 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 % Volkswagen 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 1 %

2 %

1 %

2 % Others 3 %

1 %

2 %

1 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 24 %

23 %

23 %

23 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis / Ford 2 %

3 %

2 %

2 % Used Vehicle Dealerships 4 %

3 %

4 %

4 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, Cash Flow and Other Highlights: 2026

2025

2026

2025 ($ Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

72.3

$

72.9

$

134.9

$

157.6 Cash paid for acquisitions, including $115 million for property and floor plan $

—

$

—

$

669.7

$

— Proceeds from sale of dealerships $

73.7

$

1.4

$

150.7

$

79.2 Dividends $

93.6

$

83.6

$

186.2

$

165.4 Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price $

16.1

$

93.3

$

42.5

$

133.3 Shares repurchased



94,711





630,044





265,104





885,272

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 69.5

$ 64.7 Inventories $ 5,109.7

$ 4,814.7 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 4,365.1

$ 4,094.3 Total Long-Term Debt $ 2,496.0

$ 2,165.5 Equity $ 5,833.4

$ 5,580.9











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

30.0 %



28.0 % Leverage Ratio (1)

1.7 x



1.5 x New vehicle days' supply

51 days



49 days Used vehicle days' supply

44 days



49 days













(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended











June 30,

2026 vs. 2025 (Amounts in Millions) 2026

2025

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 261.2

$ 267.5

$ (6.3)

(2.4) % Add: Depreciation

45.4



43.1



2.3

5.3 % Other Interest Expense

33.1



21.6



11.5

53.2 % Income Taxes

92.6



86.0



6.6

7.7 % EBITDA $ 432.3

$ 418.2

$ 14.1

3.4 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealerships

(30.5)



—



(30.5)

nm Add: Disposals and Other Charges

—



—



—

nm Less: Common Control

—



(17.6)



17.6

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 401.8

$ 400.6

$ 1.2

0.3 %



Six Months Ended











June 30,

2026 vs. 2025 (Amounts in Millions) 2026

2025

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 496.1

$ 525.9

$ (29.8)

(5.7) % Add: Depreciation

90.2



83.7



6.5

7.8 % Other Interest Expense

61.5



44.1



17.4

39.5 % Income Taxes

181.4



178.1



3.3

1.9 % EBITDA $ 829.2

$ 831.8

$ (2.6)

(0.3) % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealerships

(90.9)



(52.3)



(38.6)

73.8 % Add: Disposals and Other Charges

13.0



25.2



(12.2)

nm Less: Common Control

—



(31.7)



31.7

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 751.3

$ 773.0

$ (21.7)

(2.8) %







nm – not meaningful

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025:



Six

Six

Trailing Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025























Net Income $ 412.0

$ 496.1

$ 908.1

$ 937.9 Add: Depreciation

88.6



90.2



178.8



172.3 Other Interest Expense

47.5



61.5



109.0



91.6 Income Taxes

147.7



181.4



329.1



325.8 EBITDA $ 695.8

$ 829.2

$ 1,525.0

$ 1,527.6 Less: Gain on Sale of Dealerships

—



(90.9)



(90.9)



(52.3) Add: Disposals and Other Charges

7.3



13.0



20.3



32.5 Less: Common Control

(16.9)



—



(16.9)



(48.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 686.2

$ 751.3

$ 1,437.5

$ 1,459.2























Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt











$ 2,496.0

$ 2,165.5 Leverage Ratio













1.7 x



1.5 x

The following tables present key adjusted financial line items excluding the gain on the sale of dealerships and certain disposals and other charges. Management believes this presentation is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and comparability across periods.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ Amounts in millions, except per share data) As Reported

Gain on Sale

of Dealerships

Disposals and

Other

Charges

Adjusted























Revenue $ 8,512.7

$ —

$ —

$ 8,512.7 Gross Profit $ 1,357.0

$ —

$ —

$ 1,357.0 Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 974.0

$ —

$ —

$ 974.0 EBITDA $ 432.3

$ (30.5)

$ —

$ 401.8 Income Before Taxes $ 353.8

$ (30.5)

$ —

$ 323.3 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 260.4

$ (22.7)

$ —

$ 237.7 Earnings Per Share $ 3.96

$ (0.34)

$ —

$ 3.62























SG&A to Gross Profit

71.8 %















71.8 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ Amounts in millions, except per share data) As Reported

Gain on Sale

of Dealerships

Disposals and

Other

Charges

Adjusted























Revenue $ 16,376.3

$ —

$ —

$ 16,376.3 Gross Profit $ 2,656.4

$ —

$ —

$ 2,656.4 Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 1,939.6

$ —

$ (13.0)

$ 1,926.6 EBITDA $ 829.2

$ (90.9)

$ 13.0

$ 751.3 Income Before Taxes $ 677.5

$ (90.9)

$ 13.0

$ 599.6 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 494.9

$ (67.5)

$ 10.9

$ 438.3 Earnings Per Share $ 7.52

$ (1.03)

$ 0.17

$ 6.66























SG&A to Gross Profit

73.0 %















72.5 %

Our results include the impact of the gain on the sale of a dealership and certain disposals and other charges, as well as the full quarterly and year-to-date results of Penske Motor Group in all periods, which are required by GAAP for common control transactions. The following tables present key adjusted financial line items excluding these items and present the acquisition of Penske Motor Group as if we acquired it on November 1, 2025, without common control accounting. Management believes this presentation is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and comparability across periods.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 ($ Amounts in millions, except per share data) As Reported

Gain on Sale

of Dealership

Disposals and

Other

Charges

Adjusted

Common Control

Adjusted

Excluding

Common

Control



































Revenue $ 8,032.5

$ —

$ —

$ 8,032.5

$ (370.2)

$ 7,662.3 Gross Profit $ 1,352.2

$ —

$ —

$ 1,352.2

$ (55.6)

$ 1,296.6 Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 943.8

$ —

$ —

$ 943.8

$ (37.5)

$ 906.3 EBITDA $ 418.2

$ —

$ —

$ 418.2

$ (17.6)

$ 400.6 Income Before Taxes $ 353.5

$ —

$ —

$ 353.5

$ (16.6)

$ 336.9 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 266.6

$ —

$ —

$ 266.6

$ (16.6)

$ 250.0 Earnings Per Share $ 4.03

$ —

$ —

$ 4.03

$ (0.25)

$ 3.78



































SG&A to Gross Profit

69.8 %















69.8 %









69.9 % New Retail Automotive Units

52,985



—



—



52,985



(5,439)



47,546 Used Retail Automotive Units

56,802



—



—



56,802



(1,803)



54,999





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 ($ Amounts in millions, except per share data) As Reported

Gain on Sale

of Dealership

Disposals and

Other

Charges

Adjusted

Common Control

Adjusted

Excluding

Common

Control



































Revenue $ 15,986.3

$ —

$ —

$ 15,986.3

$ (719.5)

$ 15,266.8 Gross Profit $ 2,673.6

$ —

$ —

$ 2,673.6

$ (108.0)

$ 2,565.6 Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 1,895.2

$ —

$ (25.2)

$ 1,870.0

$ (75.3)

$ 1,794.7 EBITDA $ 831.8

$ (52.3)

$ 25.2

$ 804.7

$ (31.7)

$ 773.0 Income Before Taxes $ 704.0

$ (52.3)

$ 25.2

$ 676.9

$ (30.0)

$ 646.9 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 524.3

$ (38.9)

$ 20.9

$ 506.3

$ (30.0)

$ 476.3 Earnings Per Share $ 7.89

$ (0.58)

$ 0.31

$ 7.62

$ (0.45)

$ 7.17



































SG&A to Gross Profit

70.9 %















69.9 %









70.0 % New Retail Automotive Units

108,509



—



—



108,509



(10,361)



98,148 Used Retail Automotive Units

117,289



—



—



117,289



(3,804)



113,485

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.