Penta Security Sets the Benchmark for Web Application Security, Earning Frost & Sullivan's 2026 South Korea Company of the Year Recognition

By combining intelligent threat detection, cloud-native security, and operational excellence, Penta Security enables organizations to confidently navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Penta Security has received the 2026 South Korea Company of the Year Recognition in the web application firewall (WAF) industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Penta Security's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Penta Security excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Penta Security exemplifies the qualities that define market leadership in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. The company combines advanced technological capabilities, forward-looking strategic direction, and a strong commitment to customer success to create a compelling competitive advantage," said Ying Ting Neoh, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on cybersecurity innovation, cloud-native security, AI-driven threat detection, and customer success, Penta Security has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving market. The company recognized early shifts in the cybersecurity landscape and strategically expanded its capabilities beyond traditional WAF technologies to address emerging requirements in API security, cloud-native applications, and distributed environments. Its sustained investment in advanced security technologies has empowered it to maintain leadership while helping organizations navigate increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Innovation remains central to Penta Security's approach. Its flagship WAF solution, WAPPLES, leverages the company's proprietary Contents Classification and Evaluation Processing (COCEP™) engine, which analyzes web traffic through logical and semantic analysis rather than relying solely on conventional signature-based detection. The platform incorporates AI-based traffic analysis, enhanced encrypted traffic processing, support for modern security protocols, and advanced policy-testing capabilities. These innovations allow organizations to improve threat detection accuracy, reduce false positives, and strengthen protection against sophisticated web application and API attacks while maintaining application performance and operational efficiency.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which reflects Penta Security's long-standing commitment to innovation, execution, and customer value in the cybersecurity market. As security requirements expand across cloud-native environments, APIs, and AI-driven threat landscapes, we remain focused on delivering practical, high-performance security solutions that enable our customers to operate with confidence" said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security.

Penta Security's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through flexible deployment models—including appliance-based, software-based, cloud, and SaaS offerings—the company enables organizations to adopt security architectures aligned with their operational requirements and digital transformation strategies. Its life cycle-oriented approach, spanning pre-deployment consulting, architecture design, implementation, monitoring, incident response, and ongoing optimization, helps customers maximize operational value while ensuring resilience in mission-critical environments. This customer-centric strategy has contributed to strong adoption across government, financial services, healthcare, and enterprise sectors while fostering long-term customer trust and satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan commends Penta Security for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the WAF industry and driving tangible results at scale. In 2025, Penta Security achieved a steady double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in its WAF business, underscoring the company's ability to translate innovation into measurable business outcomes while reinforcing customer confidence in its technology and services.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Penta Security

Founded in 1997, Penta Security is a cybersecurity company providing advanced solutions for web security, cloud security, data security, post-quantum cryptography, and passwordless authentication. Built on nearly three decades of expertise in encryption and application security, Penta Security helps organizations protect critical systems, secure sensitive information, and strengthen digital trust in an evolving cyber threat landscape. Contact Us: https://www.pentasecurity.com/contact-us/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan