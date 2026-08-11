Pentair plc Notice of October 2, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Reed Kathrein at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Before Application Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP urges Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Pentair, and investors are encouraged to contact the firm regarding potential recoveries and lead plaintiff opportunities.

Class Period: Apr. 28, 2026 – July 14, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 2, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/pnr

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Core Allegations:

The lawsuit alleges that Pentair and certain top executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business metrics and financial health. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel, which severely impacted sales and operating income.

Surprise Guidance Slash, CFO Departure, and 15% Stock Crash

The complaint alleges that the artificial inflation in Pentair shares came to an abrupt end on July 14, 2026, after the market closed, when Pentair shocked investors by pre-announcing preliminary second-quarter 2026 financial results that fell substantially below consensus estimates.

The disclosures revealed severe operational headwinds:

Massive Revenue Miss: Sales were expected to be approximately $930 million—a drastic miss against prior forecasts of $1.14 billion. The company disclosed that inventory destocking in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and income by approximately $105 million.

Sales were expected to be approximately $930 million—a drastic miss against prior forecasts of $1.14 billion. The company disclosed that inventory destocking in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and income by approximately $105 million. Full-Year Guidance Slashed: Pentair dramatically cut its full-year 2026 outlook, reversing earlier projections. Full-year sales were projected to be down approximately 4% to 7%, compared to prior guidance of up 2% to 4% growth.

Pentair dramatically cut its full-year 2026 outlook, reversing earlier projections. Full-year sales were projected to be down approximately 4% to 7%, compared to prior guidance of up 2% to 4% growth. Abrupt CFO Departure: Compounding the shock, Pentair announced the immediate departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Brazis, after serving in the role for only four months, raising questions regarding internal controls and financial reporting.

Market Reaction: Following these disclosures, Pentair's stock price plummeted 15% in a single session—losing $11.35 per share to close at $64.33 on unusually heavy trading volume on July 15, 2026.

"We are closely examining the timing of these disclosures, the sudden departure of the CFO after only four months, and the severe impact of channel destocking on Pentair's financial health," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims.

What Affected PNR Investors Should Do



If you purchased or acquired Pentair common stock between April 28, 2026, and July 14, 2026, and suffered significant financial losses, you have until October 2, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To learn more about your legal options, submit your information to Hagens Berman, visit www.hbsslaw.com/cases/pentair-plc-pnr-investigation, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895, or email [email protected].

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Pentair case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pentair should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP