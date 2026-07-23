Pentair plc (PNR) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Pentair investors are reacting to the July 2026 earnings reset after the Company lowered its FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70. The investigation focuses on the market impact of that earnings miss and whether investors were given a timely view of the reset.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) shares fell in market reaction on July 15, 2026, after the Company cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, a $0.65 per-share reduction of approximately 12%. If you bought PNR before the earnings reset and suffered losses, this investigation may affect your rights. To respond while the investigation is active, submit your loss information now.

On April 28, 2026, CEO John L. Stauch told investors: "For the full year, we are increasing our adjusted EPS guidance midpoint to approximately $5.35, with a range of $5.30 to $5.40." In July 2026, Pentair moved that adjusted EPS range to $4.60-$4.80. The revised GAAP EPS range was $3.90-$4.10.

The earnings reset cut the adjusted EPS midpoint by approximately $0.65 per share. Investors who held through the July 2026 disclosure saw the market react to the lower FY2026 outlook.

PNR shareholders who suffered losses may provide trading details for review or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Investigation

Q: What is the PNR investigation about?A: The investigation concerns Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) and whether investors received timely and accurate information about the Company's FY2026 earnings outlook before the July 2026 guidance reset.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PNR investigation?A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date, transaction records, and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns statements about Pentair's FY2026 earnings outlook, including prior adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $5.30-$5.40 before the July 2026 reset to $4.60-$4.80.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If legal action is pursued, a lead plaintiff is the investor selected to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with large documented losses and the ability to represent the investor group.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP