PENTAX Medical and MAGENTIQ EYE Expand Global Partnership to Advance AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Worldwide

Expanded agreement combines PENTAX Medical's continued investment in flexible reusable endoscopy with MAGENTIQ's clinically validated AI capabilities, expanding access to AI-assisted colonoscopy across USA, EMEA, JAPAC and LATAM.

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a HOYA Group company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with MAGENTIQ EYE, extending an agreement that initially covered the United States to include EMEA, JAPAC and LATAM, further advancing access to AI-enabled endoscopy worldwide. Under the expanded agreement, MAGENTIQ-COLO™ will be integrated into PENTAX Medical's INSPIRA™ EPK-i8020c Video Processor and PENTAX Medical's IMAGINA™ EPK-i5500c Video Processor.

PENTAX Medical will market, distribute and support the integrated AI solution across the United States, EMEA, JAPAC and LATAM, expanding access to clinically validated AI-assisted colonoscopy across these markets, supporting endoscopists in delivering high-quality care across those markets.

PENTAX Medical's INSPIRA™ and IMAGINA™ combine advanced imaging performance with high-quality visualization across a broad range of endoscopic procedures. By integrating MAGENTIQ-COLO™, physicians can combine advanced endoscopic imaging with a clinically validated AI solution for real-time polyp detection, together with additional AI capabilities for diagnostics, procedural quality support, and a seamless workflow designed to help deliver more consistent, high-quality colonoscopy in everyday clinical practice

MAGENTIQ-COLO™'s performance has been validated in a large multicenter randomized clinical trial published in The Lancet Digital Health, demonstrating a 26% relative increase in adenoma detection rate (ADR) and a 48% relative decrease in adenoma miss rate (AMR) compared with standard colonoscopy.

The expanded agreement reflects MAGENTIQ EYE's and PENTAX Medical's shared commitment to advancing the quality of colonoscopy through integrated AI solutions that support endoscopists in everyday clinical practice.

"At PENTAX Medical, we are committed to advancing flexible reusable endoscopy through continued investment, innovation and strong clinical partnerships," said Dominique Vincent, Global President, PENTAX Medical. "Expanding our collaboration with MAGENTIQ EYE brings clinically validated AI capabilities to more physicians worldwide and further reinforces our commitment to supporting endoscopists with solutions they can rely on every day, helping drive confidence, consistency and high-quality care throughout everyday clinical practice."

Building on this shared commitment, Dror Zur, Founder and CEO of MAGENTIQ EYE, added: "Expanding our collaboration with PENTAX Medical is an important step in our global growth strategy. By bringing together trusted endoscopy platforms and clinically validated AI, we are helping more physicians deliver consistently high-quality colonoscopy."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical, a division of the HOYA Group, is a global player in flexible, reusable endoscopy solutions. The company develops, manufactures, distributes, and services endoscopic equipment worldwide. PENTAX Medical is committed to delivering intuitive, flexible endoscopy solutions that empower healthcare professionals to provide outstanding care. Its mission is to maintain product excellence while collaborating closely with clinical partners to understand and address their daily challenges, workflows, and goals. At the core of this mission is a commitment to reliability and high-quality imaging—fundamental requirements for clinical performance. Building on this foundation, PENTAX Medical delivers solutions that integrate seamlessly into clinical practice, supported by ergonomic and ease-of-use innovations, practical clinical education, and personalized, attentive customer support.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.pentaxmedical.com

About MAGENTIQ EYE

MAGENTIQ EYE (www.magentiq.com) is a medical device company specializing in AI-powered decision support for gastrointestinal endoscopy. Its MAGENTIQ-COLO™ platform integrates computer-aided detection (CADe), computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) and computer-aided quality indicator measurements (CAQ) capabilities to enhance detection and diagnostic performance, support procedural quality metrics, and enable structured reporting in colonoscopy. MAGENTIQ-COLO™ includes FDA-cleared and CE-marked features, with additional CE-marked CADx and CAQ capabilities available in Europe.