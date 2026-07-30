Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue of $390.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.





Global thrombectomy revenue of $259.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025.





Global embolization and access revenue of $131.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 20.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025.





Gross profit margin of 67.9% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.





Total operating expenses of $223.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $25.4 million and SG&A of $198.5 million, which includes $6.9 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.





Income from operations of $41.0 million and net income of $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information

Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 205,271

$ 186,897 Marketable investments

453,524

357,919 Accounts receivable, net

190,407

190,021 Inventories

442,650

431,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52,270

50,298 Total current assets

1,344,122

1,216,684 Property and equipment, net

146,718

117,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets

167,194

173,587 Finance lease right-of-use assets

24,357

25,972 Intangible assets, net

5,742

6,186 Goodwill

166,523

166,750 Deferred taxes

79,376

79,188 Other non-current assets

40,691

40,716 Total assets

$ 1,974,723

$ 1,826,519 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 44,728

$ 34,736 Accrued liabilities

172,270

132,163 Current operating lease liabilities

14,398

13,841 Current finance lease liabilities

2,380

2,393 Total current liabilities

233,776

183,133 Non-current operating lease liabilities

176,304

182,751 Non-current finance lease liabilities

19,628

20,714 Other non-current liabilities

14,249

12,318 Total liabilities

443,957

398,916 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

39

39 Additional paid-in capital

1,224,278

1,185,525 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,363

4,348 Retained earnings

305,086

237,691 Total stockholders' equity

1,530,766

1,427,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,974,723

$ 1,826,519

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue

$ 390,046

$ 339,455

$ 764,804

$ 663,595 Cost of revenue

125,102

115,445

246,449

223,702 Gross profit

264,944

224,010

518,355

439,893 Operating expenses:















Research and development

25,396

23,218

47,778

45,295 Sales, general and administrative

198,509

159,964

391,304

313,420 Total operating expenses

223,905

183,182

439,082

358,715 Income from operations

41,039

40,828

79,273

81,178 Interest and other income, net

5,148

4,482

8,602

7,990 Income before income taxes

46,187

45,310

87,875

89,168 Provision for income taxes

11,376

40

20,480

4,675 Net income

$ 34,811

$ 45,270

$ 67,395

$ 84,493

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.17

$ 1.71

$ 2.18 Diluted

$ 0.88

$ 1.15

$ 1.70

$ 2.15 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

39,353,965

38,834,917

39,314,912

38,699,307 Diluted

39,572,059

39,245,953

39,572,347

39,214,027

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Change



2026

2025

$

% United States

$ 305,445

$ 260,818

$ 44,627

17.1 % International

84,601

78,637

5,964

7.6 % Total

$ 390,046

$ 339,455

$ 50,591

14.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

Change



2026

2025

$

% United States

$ 601,832

$ 517,678

$ 84,154

16.3 % International

162,972

145,917

17,055

11.7 % Total

$ 764,804

$ 663,595

$ 101,209

15.3 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Change



2026

2025

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 258,981

$ 230,256

$ 28,725

12.5 % Embolization and Access

131,065

109,199

21,866

20.0 % Total

$ 390,046

$ 339,455

$ 50,591

14.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

Change



2026

2025

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 512,898

$ 456,800

$ 56,098

12.3 % Embolization and Access

251,906

206,795

45,111

21.8 % Total

$ 764,804

$ 663,595

$ 101,209

15.3 %

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.