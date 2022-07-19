People First Companies Announces Exclusive Membership Program and Unveils New Website

Businesses to benefit from free People First Companies membership through the end of August and opportunity to build an employee-first workplace

DENVER , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People First Companies (PFC), an organization dedicated to elevating businesses as a better place to work for and buy from, today announced the official launch of its new website and exclusive membership opportunities for businesses.

PFC aims to set the standard of how business should be done by teaming up with companies to create an employee-first culture and focus on three core commitments, including: fair compensation, flexibility, and people purpose. The company's initial portfolio of members have demonstrated a commitment to their employees' safety, emotional wellness and success. Partners come to PFC from various industries, such as construction, professional services, IT/technology, food services, hotels & hospitality, and retail.

The company is hosting a one-time, free membership promotion through the end of August, available to businesses in any industry including construction, IT, real estate, and professional services, to name a few.

The promotion offers 50 free "Silver" memberships per industry. Companies whose industry is not listed are eligible under the category 'other'. With each membership, companies will also receive a People First Badge to display on their website and all digital platforms.

To benefit from the People First Companies program and take advantage of the promotion, visit https://peoplefirstcompanies.net/product/membership/ and follow these steps:

Under membership type select "Silver"

Under billing period select "Year"

Fill out your company information and click sign up

Add promo code "Freesilver" then click proceed to checkout (will show as "free")

Fill out the information form and click sign up

You will receive an email with instructions to set your password and claim your People First logo to display on your company website and social media platforms.

"We're excited to launch our new website and to provide businesses the opportunity for a free membership, making it easy for consumers to identify ethical companies that provide livable wages and support to employees and the surrounding communities they serve," said Stephen Angel, Founder of People First Companies. "Our goal is to help businesses increase their exposure and credibility. Through their involvement with our organization, businesses will also build a positive perception among consumers as they will be easily identified as a member of PFC. And individuals can feel good about where they are spending money."

PFC offers partners three membership tiers, bronze, silver, and gold. The benefits for each level include the following:

Bronze: Members receive the PFC logo to display on their website and other digital platforms.

Silver: Members receive the same benefits as bronze and have their company listed in the member directory, promoted nationwide, and in individual cities.

Gold: Members receive additional benefits including targeted advertising and discounted rates on PFC services such as, Stay Interviews, spotlight web recognition, and being a guest on the company's podcast.

"Five years ago, Stephen approached me with – a vision – that has manifested into an entity promoting what we see as the three key commitments to a successful business. We are creating a much-needed positive realignment in the business community and consumer buying habits," said Mike Bayes, COO of People First Companies. "Our service allows companies doing business in a better way to receive the recognition and promotion they deserve. These companies understand that putting employees first is essential for success."

To learn more about People First Companies or membership opportunities, visit https://peoplefirstcompanies.net.

About People First Companies

Founded in 2021 and based in Colorado, People First Companies is a trusted partner and resource for exceptional companies that are doing business in a better way through three key commitments – fair compensation, flexibility, and people purpose. PFC is a reliable resource, helping consumers identify companies who put their employees first. Member companies receive exclusive advantages including recognition as a leader in their community and industry, standing out from the competition, and promotion through various advertising channels. To learn more, visit https://peoplefirstcompanies.net.

