People Incorporated Earnings Release Available on Company's Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People Incorporated (NASDAQ: PPLI) posted its second quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.people-incorporated.com/financials/quarterly-results. As announced previously, People Incorporated will host a conference call to discuss the company's second quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of People Incorporated, Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of People Incorporated, Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. and Tim Quinn, CFO of People Inc. will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the People Incorporated site at https://ir.people-incorporated.com/financials/quarterly-results.

About People Incorporated

People Incorporated (Nasdaq: PPLI) is the owner of People Inc., the largest digital and print publisher in America and home to more than 40 celebrated brands including PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living, attracting more than 175 million consumers each month. The company also holds a significant minority stake in MGM Resorts International, reflecting our belief in the power and potential of businesses built around enduring consumer brands and iconic, real-world experiences. People Incorporated represents the latest evolution in a long tradition of entrepreneurial ownership, disciplined capital allocation, and opportunistic value creation. Over three decades, the company has built, operated, invested in, and spun off many of the internet and media industry's defining businesses, and that same spirit of opportunism drives us today. People Incorporated is headquartered in New York City. Visit ir.people-incorporated.com.

SOURCE People Incorporated